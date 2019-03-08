Renew Party names candidate to fight for Norwich South at next election

The Renew Party will field a candidate in Norwich South at the next election.

The party was formed in 2017 with the goal of bringing about radical reform for people from outside politics and has set its sights on Clive Lewis's Labour city seat.

The party, which has opposed the government's handling of Brexit and pushed for a People's Vote has named freelance management consultant Jim Adcock as its prospective parliamentary candidate for Norwich South.

Mr Adcock, who is also a mentor at the University of East Anglia and the charity Sported, said "Having never previously been involved in politics, I did campaign on the streets of Norwich during the 2016 Referendum, and the outcome gave me concern for the future of my children and grandchildren.

"As a result, I became active with Renew, both as a coordinator for the East of England and supporting the campaigns of our candidates in the first two by-elections we have fought.

"On the local level, I am passionate about early intervention in education and mental health. I will ensure that we lead responsibly to provide great schools, apprenticeships, employment opportunities, a better NHS, sustainable farming, innovative infrastructure and affordable housing throughout Norwich."