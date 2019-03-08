Remembrance Sunday respects paid across Norfolk and Waveney

Remembrance Sunday in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Communities across Norfolk and Waveney fell silent as crowds gathered on Remembrance Day to pay their respects to those who fought and died for their country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Remembrance Day parade in Norwich 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Remembrance Day parade in Norwich 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

In Norwich, the city centre commemoration began at just after 10am on Sunday.

A parade of veterans, along with military and civilian organisations, marched down St Peters Street to the war memorial opposite City Hall, led by Norwich Citadel Band.

The Act of Remembrance service was led by the Rev Edward Carter, vicar of St Peter Mancroft Church.

He said: "It is the moment when we recall and remember those gave much in the service of peace and when we reflect once more to work and pray for peace ourselves."

The two minutes silence marked by the 105mm (L118) Light Gun from F (Sphinx) Parachute Battery, Photo: Mick Howes The two minutes silence marked by the 105mm (L118) Light Gun from F (Sphinx) Parachute Battery, Photo: Mick Howes

There was a laying of wreaths at Norwich War Memorial, with hymns and prayers. The Last Post then marked the start of a two-minute silence at 11am.

After a blessing, the parade headed to a service at Norwich Cathedral.

In Thorpe St Andrew, people gathered at the town's war memorial at 11am for the two-minute silence, before a civic service of remembrance in Thorpe Parish Church.

The region's military bases joined remembrance parades, RAF Marham joining those in Hunstanton and RAF Lakenheath taking to the streets of Bury St Edmunds.

Angus Gray, 94 from Norwich who served in the Royal Navy and Fred Fitch, 94 from Norwich, a Normandy veteran who served with the Royal Marines, laid wreaths at the Remembrance Day parade in the city. Picture: Neil Didsbury Angus Gray, 94 from Norwich who served in the Royal Navy and Fred Fitch, 94 from Norwich, a Normandy veteran who served with the Royal Marines, laid wreaths at the Remembrance Day parade in the city. Picture: Neil Didsbury

In Lowestoft, the two-minute silence was marked by shots being a 105mm Light Gun from the F (Sphinx) Parachute Battery.

The artillery gun fired shots out after Lowestoft's mayor Alice Taylor inspected wreaths on the memorial.

Also present were the Cheshire Yeomanry Living History Group, who were dressed in full First World War regalia.

The ceremonies finished with poetry readings by students at East Point Academy, Ormiston Denes Academy and Pakefield High School.

Jack Woods, 95 from Norwich who served with the 4th Royal Tank Regiment came to lay a wreath at the Remembrance Day commemorations in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Jack Woods, 95 from Norwich who served with the 4th Royal Tank Regiment came to lay a wreath at the Remembrance Day commemorations in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

More than 1,000 people lined the streets of Dereham to pay their respects to the fallen.

A parade including current and former members of the armed forces marched through the town, while the Bishop of Lynn led a poignant service at the war memorial.

And in Great Ryburgh, trumpeter Audrey Buxton, 72, made it 60 consecutive years playing with the Royal British Legion on Remembrance Sunday.