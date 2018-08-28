Relief for city pub as councillors decide against calling last orders

Belle Vue landlord Harry Cawley, landlady Fiona Cawley and friend Jennifer Wythe (left) celebrate outside City Hall after being spared closure. Picture: Archant Archant

A landlady has said the prospect of being shut down had “haunted her” after councillors decided against calling last orders on the pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fate of the Belle Vue pub in Norwich will be sealed today Picture: ANTONY KELLY The fate of the Belle Vue pub in Norwich will be sealed today Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Belle Vue on St Philips Road in Norwich had been threatened with closure after two live music events led to complaints from neighbours and a review of its licence.

However, landlady Fiona Cawley breathed a huge sigh of relief as councillors opted against revoking its licence at the hearing.

Mrs Cawley said: “I was bracing myself for the worst and the very idea of being the person that closed the Belle Vue for good haunted me.

“We never want to upset our neighbours and we want to work with them, so we are so glad this whole thing is over and done with.”

Harry Cawley, her son and landlord of the pub, added: “We’ve had a lot of ideas that we’ve had to put on hold because this has been hanging over our heads. Now we can look forward again.

“We’ve been looking at opening a kitchen which we can now do and we can now push on with this.”

The hearing was scheduled after two live music events, held last year, led to complaints from neighbours to the pub about noise.

Richard Divey, one of the city council’s environmental officers, said body camera footage from a police visit to the pub demonstrated how the noise escaped the pub and disturbed neighbours.

This led to the licensing review being held, with the pub putting forward two measures to mitigate this - agreeing not to host live music and installing noise limiting equipment in the pub.

These proposed measures were enough to convince a Norwich City Council licensing sub-committee to allow the pub to continue operating, with members taking just moments to decide the pub’s fate.

David Fulman, chairman of the sub-committee, praised all parties involved for their co-operation during the review process, as he delivered its decision.

The pub last hosted a live music in October, but following the complaints agreed they would hold no further performances. As a result of the review, live music is now prohibited at the pub as part of its licence.