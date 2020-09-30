Relief as ‘important’ school bus route reinstated

A daily bus service operated for pupils living in the village of Sporle but attending high school or sixth form in Dereham until September this year when the route was impacted by the introduction of a new timetable. Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

A county councillor has said he is ‘delighted’ that a school bus will once again serve a Norfolk village.

When the Konect bus 20 service stopped picking up students from the village, they were forced to travel to and from school by connecting bus, an arrangement that frustrated many parents and pupils within the village.

Councillor Ed Colman, who represents the Swaffham division, has been working with council officers to reinstate the route after parents and parish councillors expressed their concern at alterations.

Norfolk County Council have now confirmed a new timetable for the Konect Bus 20 will be operational from Monday, October 5 which will see a bus collect students from Sporle at 7.32am and drop them off in the village at 4.43pm.

Norfolk County Councillor Ed Colman. Picture: Norfolk County Council Norfolk County Councillor Ed Colman. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Mr Colman was delighted to receive confirmation that the route will be reinstated, he said: “It is really important for Sporle to have a direct school bus to Dereham-based schools.

“I lived in the village growing up and used the bus almost daily for seven years and I know how frustrating it would have been to catch connecting buses to get to school.

“A significant number of parents contacted me to raise their concerns about the changes to the provision and I want to thank them for their patience while we have found a solution.

“The timing of the route being reinstated is also very pleasing, the clocks go back next month and this the best decision when you consider safety and practicality.”

Kalvin McLeoad, vice chairman of Sporle Parish Council, who raised concerns with Mr Colman about the route has said the announcement is good news for the village.

He said: “This is good news, I had a lot of worried pupils and concerned parents contact me as did other parish councillors, which I passed on to councillor Colman.”

“It is an important service for kids in the village and to have the route back operation is good news for the village and helps keep Sporle a great place to live with good transport links.”