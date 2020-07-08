New vision forms part of ‘exciting future for town’

A new civic plaza could be created in a coastal town as part of an ambitious regeneration vision.

East Suffolk Council is looking to appoint a design team that would provide a feasibility study for “detailed development options” for the Station Square area of Lowestoft.

The study forms part of the Lowestoft Town Centre Masterplan that aims to unlock regeneration opportunities across the town.

With the council continuing to develop the masterplan, this wider scheme aims to transform Lowestoft into an “attractive, vibrant and desirable destination” for leisure and retail.

With the Station Quarter one of four key areas in the masterplan, it focuses on upgrading public realm connections surrounding Station Square, which is a key gateway to the town as it overlooks the town centre and harbour.

As the council seeks a design team for this new civic plaza, key aims – according to the brief – include promoting day and night retail and leisure activity, improving connectivity to and around the town centre while also improving wayfinding to provide “a sense of place, welcome and arrival to the Station Quarter.”

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “We are encouraging applications from landscaping designers to come forward and compete for this exciting opportunity to present options for the Station Quarter.

“We are very much still at the conceptual stage and we will be considering ideas which will support our overall regeneration vision for Lowestoft.

“East Suffolk Council is continuing its development of a Master Plan and vision for Lowestoft town centre and a range of design options will help inform our bids for further external funding and delivery of the high level vision.

“These are the foundations we are laying for what will hopefully be an exciting future for the town.”

With the Station Square Feasibility Study currently out to tender, the company selected will explore options to boost the quality of public realm connections within the Station Quarter and “regenerate the town centre.”

It states: “East Suffolk Council is looking to appoint a suitably qualified and experienced company to provide a feasibility study for detailed development options to RIBA stage 2 standard for the Station Quarter as defined in the Lowestoft Town Centre Masterplan.”