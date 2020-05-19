Search

Refurbishment work starts on seafront toilets

PUBLISHED: 10:33 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 19 May 2020

The public toilets below the Pagoda-style shelter at Jubilee North on Lowestoft promenade have been temporarily closed. Picture: Mick Howes

Toilets on a popular promenade have been temporarily closed as refurbishment works get under way.

Work, which is expected to last for six to eight weeks, has begun on the public toilets on Lowestoft seafront.

The major refurbishments started on Monday, May 18 at the Jubilee North facilities below the Pagoda-style shelter on Lowestoft promenade.

With East Suffolk Council carrying out the important works to the public conveniences, it will see new sensor taps and antimicrobial copper touch points installed over the coming weeks

And with Lowestoft seafront soon to benefit from improved public conveniences, it has meant that the toilets have been temporarily closed while the refurbishment work is carried out.

A council spokesman said: “The work is expected to take around six to eight weeks to complete.

“The full refurbishment will include installing new toilets, sinks and floors as well as energy efficient lighting and water saving equipment, which will conserve an estimated 150,000 litres of water per year.”

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for the economic development, said: “Due to their location by the seafront, these toilets are very well used and as a result, have begun to look a little tired.

“We are pleased to be investing in the improvements, which once completed will result in modern and energy efficient facilities.

“The work will also include new infection control additions such as removing entrance door handles, installing new sensor taps and antimicrobial copper touch points throughout to ensure it is as safe as possible for the public to use the facilities at all times.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during their temporary closure.”

During the temporary closure, visitors are advised to use alternative facilities at either the public toilets on Royal Plain near to the East Point Pavilion or the public toilets on Kirkley Cliff Road in south Lowestoft.

