Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Former footpath linking village to popular Broads track moves step closer to revival

PUBLISHED: 16:58 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 26 July 2019

Dogs on the walk in the campaign to reinstate part of the the Reedham village footpath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dogs on the walk in the campaign to reinstate part of the the Reedham village footpath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A long-running saga over a footpath linking a village into the Broads has edged a step closer to ending.

Reedham villagers walk in their campaign to reinstate part of the the Reedham village footpath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYReedham villagers walk in their campaign to reinstate part of the the Reedham village footpath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For four years, a permissive footpath linking the village Reedham onto a popular riverside walk has been closed, after it was deemed unsafe by the Broads Authority.

Campaigners have long fought to have the path, which connects Station Road to Wherryman's Way, re-instated, but discussions between the BA, Norfolk County Council, Reedham Parish Council and the landowner have been yet to reach a resolution.

However, a meeting of the Broads Authority discussing the footpath has revealed the matter is close to being resolved.

Among the points of discussion was the fact the Broads Local Access Forum - a semi-independent body which advises on improving public access - had agreed it should be reinstalled.

Lana Hempsall, Broadland Council's representative on the Broads Authority, also told members the landowner had indicated to her an agreement could be reached; on the condition that dogs not be allowed off the lead on the land.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "The landowner has told me that the sticking point from their point of view is that dogs are kept on the lead when using the footpath.

"If this is all that is required then surely we are almost there."

The committee agreed to advance its talks with the parish and county councils, as well as the landowner, as they look to thrash out a deal to bring the footpath into use.

Bill Dickson, who earlier in the meeting was elected new BA chairman, said: "I think we have a general understanding."

Keith Bacon, chairman of the local access forum, had written to the authority urging it to use powers under the Highways Act 1980 to establish the public footpath.

However, chief executive John Packman said the power should only be used as a last resort, should an agreement not be met.

He said: "Our view has always been that we will go through the legal route at the absolute last opportunity."

Since its closure in 2015, members of the village community have held a number of demonstrations calling for the path to be reinstated.

Most Read

WATCH Dramatic lightning and thunder as ‘intense’ storm hits Norfolk

Thunderstorm captured over Hellesdon. Photo: Lisa Jones

Homes still without power following thunderstorm

UK Power Networks was dealing with power outages around Norfolk following the thunderstorm on Thursday, July 25. Picture: UK Power Networks

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Thunderstorm forces evacuation at Norwich comedy festival

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle

‘Absolutely terrifying’ - collapsed power cable burns through back garden

A power cable collaped in Roger and Beccy Fitches' garden in the village of Ridlington. Picture: Neil Perry

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Absolutely terrifying’ - collapsed power cable burns through back garden

A power cable collaped in Roger and Beccy Fitches' garden in the village of Ridlington. Picture: Neil Perry

Tesco and Morrisons in meltdown during heatwave

The appliances suffered a meltdown following the 35C heatwave. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Restaurant evacuated after fire at Riverside in Norwich

A fire has reportedly broken out in a restaurant in the Riverside complex in Norwich. Picture: James Randle

Revealed: Fresh abuse allegations at children’s ‘home of horrors’ with links to ‘cult-like’ group

Red House School, Buxton, pictured in 2002. Ex-pupils have made allegations of physical and sexual abuse. Pictured left is Benny Joergensen a former head teahcer. He died in 2013. Photo: Archant

Revealed: Number of infections caught after procedures at Norfolk’s busiest hospital

NNUH chief nurse Professor Nancy Fontaine. Photo: NNUH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists