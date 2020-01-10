Search

Advanced search

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

PUBLISHED: 12:51 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 10 January 2020

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

Archant

A pub at the heart of a city community is due to close at the end of the month, prompting a campaign from locals to save it.

The Red Lion on Bishopgate in Norwich, which is closing at the end of the month. Photo: Steve AdamsThe Red Lion on Bishopgate in Norwich, which is closing at the end of the month. Photo: Steve Adams

Pints will be pulled for the last time for the foreseeable future at the Red Lion on Bishopgate in Norwich on January 31, with its current tenants set to move on.

The pub building is owned by the Great Hospital Charity and until recently it was leased - but that lease expired at the end of September, with the tenants given until the end of January to vacate.

As the charity prepares to sell the pub leasehold, devoted regulars are hoping they can secure its future as a pub by having it listed as an asset of community value.

The campaign is being led by 68-year-old Pat Tyler, who has been visiting the pub since she was just five years old and it was equipped with a children's room upstairs.

She said: "Everybody is just devastated that it is going to close - it is so much more than just a local pub. It is the centre of our little community and is used by so many different groups and clubs.

You may also want to watch:

"When it closes it will have a real ripple effect on the community so we really hope that in future it can continue to be used as some kind of community facility."

She is backed in her campaign by Richard Dixon, pubs protection manager for the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra).

Mr Dixon said: "At Camra we never want to see a pub close, so I am trying really hard to support this campaign. The pub has been there since 1870 as the Red Lion alone, so it has a lot of history."

Amanda Rose, the landlady of the pub, said: "We have had a fantastic eight-and-a-half years at the pub and had fantastic customers in this time.

"For many of them it has been a real lifeline - a place where they have met people, made friends and had somewhere to go. I hope it can continue as a pub at some point in the future."

Andrew Barnes, chief executive of the Great Hospital Charity, which will continue to own the building, said: "Through its agents Brown and Co, the Great Hospital intends to market to interested purchasers very shortly a leasehold interest in the property for continued use as licenced premises.

"The Great Hospital has been anxious to assist the current licenced occupiers in the transition so that they have been able to wind down their trading in an orderly way which has minimised the impact on them of the lease coming to an end."

Most Read

Photo of sick child sleeping on hospital floor lays bare severe A&E pressures

Lacey Taylor was taken to the NNUH's A&E by her mum on Saturday December 21. Her mum said there were no seats left in the children's waiting area so her daughter slept on the corridor floor for around an hour before getting a bed. Photo: Carla Taylor/PA Images

‘Threat to lives’ as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries to beat Villa and Bristol City to Nketiah signing

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in League Cup action against Norwich City in October 2017, battling with Tom Trybull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It’s draconian’ - Council enforces parking fines town avoided for years

Drivers in a market town will see their days of free parking numbered as a council takes over responsibility for enforcing tickets. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Press Conference LIVE: Pukki and Drmic both ruled out of City’s trip to Manchester United

Adam Idah is on standby if Teemu Pukki is ruled out through injury for Norwich City's Premier League trip to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

The Innocents review: an outstanding performance

The Innocents runs until January 18 at Sewell Barn in Norwich. Picture: Sean Owen/Reflective Arts

‘Let public have their say on future of Royal Family,’ says MP

Labour leadership hopeful and Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has called for a public vote on the future of the Royal Family. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Fuller.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists