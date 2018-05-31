Search

All of Norfolk’s recycling centres to shut - and park and ride sites to close

PUBLISHED: 14:37 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 24 March 2020

Recycling centres are closing across Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Recycling centres across Norfolk will soon close their doors for the final time for the forseeable future, as people are urged to stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

And Norwich’s park and ride sites will also shut at the end of today (Tuesday), Norfolk County Council bosses have said.

Weddings are also being cancelled, along with citizenship ceremonies.

The closure of the recycling centres appeared inevitable after prime minister Boris Johnson’s address to the nation in which he ordered people to stay in their homes.

Mr Johnson said such a measure was necessary to ease pressure on the NHS amid rising coronavirus cases.

People have been told to only go out for food and medicine, for one form of exercise a day, for medical needs, to support the vulnerable and for work if “absolutely necessary”, unless it can be done from home

Andrew Proctor, county council leader, said: “No-one can now be in any doubt how serious the coronavirus situation is. Following the prime minister’s statement last night, I urge you to follow all the latest advice, to stop this virus spreading around our communities. It’s been given for good reasons and shouldn’t be ignored at all.

“I am staying at home and adjusting to a new and hopefully temporary way of life. But with modern technology I can keep in touch with the people who are doing so much to keep our critical services going.

“I appreciate you will be worried about your loved ones and friends – let me assure you that we will continue to provide those critical services. This is a time for working closely together and in conjunction with the district, town and parish councils and other partners we are working hard to support the most vulnerable.

“Inevitably, we will have to suspend certain services. Thank you for everything you are doing. I am so proud of our communities and how they’re responding to the current situation – thank you.”

The council had already closed its museums and libraries.

The council’s customer service centre is only open for priority calls relating to county council services. Priority calls include arrangements for schooling of vulnerable children and children of key workers; social care, including children and adults at risk of immediate harm; urgent highways problems; and registration services.

For all other enquiries people are urged to visit the website or email information@norfolk.gov.uk

