Fresh bid for 30 homes after more space on site becomes available

PUBLISHED: 07:57 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 17 September 2020

People by the River Bure in Coltishall. Permission is being sought to build 30 new homes in the village. Picture: Archant

A fresh bid is being made for permission to build 30 new homes in a north Norfolk village.

East Tuddenham-based Crocus Contractors wants to build the homes on a 1.5 hectare patch of land off Rectory Road in Coltishall.

It will be up to Broadland District Council to decide if the homes can be built.

In 2017 the council approved a previous bid by Crocus for 30 houses on one hectare of land at the same site. But since then the extra space has become available, so they have redrawn their plans to further spread out the homes and reapplied for permission.

Their application says: “For these reasons the current proposal would result in a much more attractive and suitable development with more opportunities for landscaping, for a better mix of dwellings, especially the affordable units and for properties to be well spaced apart with bigger gardens instead of the development appearing cramped and urbanised.”

The Bure Valley Railway line runs along the north of the site, and to the south are playing fields.

The houses would be a mix of sizes from relatively large four-bedroom detached homes down to one-bedroom semis. About half of the homes would be two-storey but those closer to Rectory Road would be one storey.

There would be 10 homes classed as ‘affordable’ - six for rent and four to be sold off.

There would enough space for 102 cars parked off road, and there would be a small area of public space at the centre, designed to create “a pleasant green space with a more rural feel”.

Along Rectory Road there would be two small access roads giving to the houses at the front of the site, and a cul-de-sac leading to the homes set further back.

The application goes on to say: “The proposal will have an impact on existing landscape views, however the scheme will encompass a generous

landscaping design to help soften the scheme.

“The planting of a new hedgerow along the site frontage will also help minimise any impact on the existing bungalows opposite.

“The proposed scheme has been designed to provide a mix of house types to meet the needs of various age groups from young families to those of retirement age.”

