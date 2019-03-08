Mum's horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton Charli Denton

A single mother was given a shock when she discovered dead rats "the size of a TV remote" in her council flat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charli Denton found heaps of rat droppings and two dead rats in her Norwich council home soon after moving in. Picture: Charli Denton Charli Denton found heaps of rat droppings and two dead rats in her Norwich council home soon after moving in. Picture: Charli Denton

Charli Denton, 18, signed her tenancy agreement for a two-bedroom flat in Bullard Road, Norwich, on June 24.

She was assured by Norwich City Council that the flat had been treated for rats and that it would be clean by the time she moved in with her one-year-old son Caleb.

As it was her first home away from her parents, Miss Denton wanted to decorate the flat before settling in with her toddler.

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

But whilst decorating the kitchen, she discovered heaps of rat droppings spread across the top of the cupboards and mounds of rubbish forming a rat's nest beneath the units.

"There was a 2cm layer of rat droppings under my bath as well," she said. "The kitchen units were scratched and had been chewed on and smelt really bad."

The council sent contractor Norse to clean the mess, but on further inspection on July 6 Miss Denton was horrified to find two "massive" dead rats beneath her kitchen cupboards.

Charli Denton found heaps of rat droppings and two dead rats in her Norwich council home soon after moving in. Picture: Charli Denton Charli Denton found heaps of rat droppings and two dead rats in her Norwich council home soon after moving in. Picture: Charli Denton

She described both as being as long as a TV remote - one was a skeleton with sharp pointed teeth while the other still had its fur and bulging eyes.

"I felt so sick, they were massive," she said. "I was really upset."

In response, the council said the property had been treated for rats but a more thorough clean had now been carried out since the discovery of the dead rodents.

Charli Denton found heaps of rat droppings and two dead rats in her Norwich council home soon after moving in. Picture: Charli Denton Charli Denton found heaps of rat droppings and two dead rats in her Norwich council home soon after moving in. Picture: Charli Denton

Miss Denton is staying with her parents in Hunter Road while the council replaces the bath and kitchen units.

She said: "A part of me regrets taking the flat, it's been more hassle than it's worth.

"I was so excited to start a new independent life but this has put a downer on the whole thing."

Charli Denton found heaps of rat droppings and two dead rats in her Norwich council home soon after moving in. Picture: Charli Denton Charli Denton found heaps of rat droppings and two dead rats in her Norwich council home soon after moving in. Picture: Charli Denton

A council spokesman said: "This property was treated for a rat problem while it was empty, but needed more in-depth work which has now been completed by Norwich Norse.

"We're sorry that Charlie's tenancy got off to a bad start so, as well as replacing the bath and kitchen units, we are not charging her rent for the weeks affected."

Charli Denton found heaps of rat droppings and two dead rats in her Norwich council home soon after moving in. Picture: Charli Denton Charli Denton found heaps of rat droppings and two dead rats in her Norwich council home soon after moving in. Picture: Charli Denton

The chewed kitchen units in Charlie Denton's council flat in Bullard Road, Norwich. Picture: Charli Denton The chewed kitchen units in Charlie Denton's council flat in Bullard Road, Norwich. Picture: Charli Denton

Charlie Denton found heaps of rat droppings and two dead rats in her Norwich council home soon after moving in. Picture: Charli Denton Charlie Denton found heaps of rat droppings and two dead rats in her Norwich council home soon after moving in. Picture: Charli Denton

Norwich City Council will be replacing the bath and kitchen units in Charli Denton's home after piles of rat droppings were found spread around the flat. Picture: Charli Denton Norwich City Council will be replacing the bath and kitchen units in Charli Denton's home after piles of rat droppings were found spread around the flat. Picture: Charli Denton

You may also want to watch: