Glampsite could be torn down after council warn of ‘enforcement action’

A Broads glampsite owner could be forced to demolish sleeping cabins built without planning permission. Pictured, Ranworth Broad. Photo: Mike Page Mike Page

A Broads glampsite owner could be forced to demolish sleeping cabins built without planning permission after a council said it was likely to “take enforcement action” over the issue.

Four camping huts were built on land to the east of The Hill, in Ranworth, earlier this year, as part of plans to create a “small, low-impact and eco-friendly site”.

But the owners, who are only now applying for planning permission for the glampsite, may have to pull down the pods, after Broadland District Council recommended their application for a change of use at the site be refused and said the authority could take “enforcement action”.

Owner Spencer Blyth said the site would feature temporary wooden huts as well as temporary toilet and shower facilities, build with “locally-sourced, sustainable materials”, operating seasonally.

A planning statement for the site said owners wanted to provide an “off-the-grid, eco-friendly glamping site near the Norfolk Broads”, for “environmentally conscious couples and individuals looking for a low-budget staycation in the countryside”.

The site would be bike-friendly with a cycle shed and offer a zero-waste breakfast hamper included in the £55 cost for a one-night stay.

But a report published ahead of Broadland’s planning committee meeting on Wednesday, October 7, said the application for a change of use from agricultural land to camping and glamping was recommended for refusal and suggested the council would “take enforcement action” if the scheme at the 780sqm site were refused.

It said: “A camping hut has been partially installed on site so the application is part retrospective.

“Some fencing and gate around the entrance has also been installed but is different to what is proposed on submitted drawings.”

Woodbastwick parish council clerk Caroline Purdy said: “We reported on February 6, 2020, that works had already begun with the erection of glamping pods.

“We consider this inappropriate given that planning permission is only now being applied for.”

Campaign for the Protection of Rural England (CPRE) also objected and said the site would have a “harmful impact on the designated countryside area”, while a county council highways officer said the lack of parking “would result in parking on the hill” and cause road safety issues.

The council received ten letters of objection, citing safety fears, noise by stag parties and privacy.

