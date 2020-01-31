Pub set to host EU leaving party
PUBLISHED: 10:37 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 31 January 2020
A Norfolk pub is set to celebrate the best of British as the country departs the European Union.
Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, won a Pride of Britain Award in 2019. Picture: Archant
The Railway Tavern, in Dereham, will tonight host a Brexit day party to commemorate the historic occasion.
Britain will officially leave the EU at 11pm, 47 years after it first joined an organisation aiming to bring European nations closer together.
At Friday evening's get-together, the Tavern will offer a British and European buffet, before live music begins at 8pm.
There is also an optional dress code of red, white and blue or blue with yellow stars.
When the event was first launched, Tavern landlord Paul Sandford urged people to "get behind Brexit". He has called Brexit day "a moment in history not be missed".