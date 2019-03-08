Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Offices, gyms and 250 jobs: Employment park vision for former RAF radar station revealed

PUBLISHED: 09:04 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 14 August 2019

The former RAF Neatishead base could be transformed into an employment park. Picture: Bill Smith

The former RAF Neatishead base could be transformed into an employment park. Picture: Bill Smith

Archant © 2007

A vision to transform a former RAF radar station has been unveiled, in a scheme aiming to create 250 jobs.

Stylespace Ltd has lodged a bid to change the use of RAF Neatishead into an employment park, with offices, gym and leisure facilities and a pub included in the proposals.

The base, which opened in 1941 and was operational until as recently as 2006, is more than 10 hectares in size and has a variety of buildings which are ready to be used.

You may also want to watch:

However, planning papers submitted claim that its current defined status has made it difficult to market for potential occupiers.

And it is hoped that should permission be granted it would unlock the interest to breathe new life into the site and create hundreds of new jobs.

At its peak, the base saw 450 military personnel employed at the base and was one of a number of sites developed during the Second World War to assist in the interception of hostile aircraft crossing the coast.

It also played a significant role during the Cold War, before operations were scaled down in the 1990s.

More follows.

Most Read

‘It’s time to let go’ Much loved bakery up for sale after 34 years on high street

Mervyn Ayers of Merv's Hot Bread Kítćhén in Wymondham is hoping to sell up and retire now he's turned 60. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

That’s not a parking space, it’s a junction - confusion at retail park

A confused driver at Breckland Retail Park who parked on a junction outside B&M. Photo: submitted

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

The Norwich streaker - why I did it

The Norwich streaker was removed by stewards Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s time to let go’ Much loved bakery up for sale after 34 years on high street

Mervyn Ayers of Merv's Hot Bread Kítćhén in Wymondham is hoping to sell up and retire now he's turned 60. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

Offices, gyms and 250 jobs: Employment park vision for former RAF radar station revealed

The former RAF Neatishead base could be transformed into an employment park. Picture: Bill Smith

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

A Sausage Pawty is coming to Norfolk Credit: Michaela Bouökov·/ three_daxie_trouble Instagram
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists