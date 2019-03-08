Offices, gyms and 250 jobs: Employment park vision for former RAF radar station revealed

The former RAF Neatishead base could be transformed into an employment park. Picture: Bill Smith Archant © 2007

A vision to transform a former RAF radar station has been unveiled, in a scheme aiming to create 250 jobs.

Stylespace Ltd has lodged a bid to change the use of RAF Neatishead into an employment park, with offices, gym and leisure facilities and a pub included in the proposals.

The base, which opened in 1941 and was operational until as recently as 2006, is more than 10 hectares in size and has a variety of buildings which are ready to be used.

However, planning papers submitted claim that its current defined status has made it difficult to market for potential occupiers.

And it is hoped that should permission be granted it would unlock the interest to breathe new life into the site and create hundreds of new jobs.

At its peak, the base saw 450 military personnel employed at the base and was one of a number of sites developed during the Second World War to assist in the interception of hostile aircraft crossing the coast.

It also played a significant role during the Cold War, before operations were scaled down in the 1990s.

