Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 06:30 10 April 2019

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Archant

A decision is expected today over whether more than 300 homes can be added to a rapidly-expanding Norfolk village.

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Broadland District Council’s planning committee will this morning mull over plans to build 322 homes on land in Rackheath, close to the Northern Distributor Road.

The application, submitted by Gorleston-based Wheatman Planning Ltd, looks to make use of 14 hectares of land off Green Lane West in the village, a plot split in two by an agricultural access road.

The proposals are the latest in a string of large scale developments set for the village, which is faced with the prospect of becoming a small town in years to come.

The scheme would place the homes close to the site of the Rackheath North Masterplan - where up to 4,000 homes, three schools and a Second World War memorial garden could be built in years to come.

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

It also neighbours two already approved schemes for the village - of 205 and 157 homes respectively.

It means that should the scheme be approved, the village would have almost as many homes scheduled to be built as were recorded in the most recent census - which listed 762 households.

The proposals initially faced objection from Norwich Airport over fears a proposed pond would attract birds and compromise flight safety. However, after planners adapted the proposals, the airport withdrew its objection.

Steven Taylor, deputy airfield operations manager at the airport, has however insisted conditions be set to eliminate any impact on aviation - such as the use of a specific species of grass that deters wildfowl.

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Ahead of the application being considered at committee, officers have recommended the scheme for approval, on the condition that 28pc of the homes built are affordable housing.

The homes would be a mixture of one to five bedroom homes, with 90 affordable homes proposed, with a children’s play area also included in the plans.

They would also see man-made mound put between the homes and the £205m road, to limit noise impact on those who live there.

The planning committee will consider the application from 9.30am today, Wednesday April 10.

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Brexit ‘golden touch’ has sent second-hand tractor sales soaring, say auctioneers

Auctioneers at Cheffins say demand for second-hand farm machinery is soaring ahead of Brexit. Picture: Russell Smith.

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

This city pub has been voted the best in Norfolk by CAMRA

The Leopard has won Pub of the Year. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich and Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Meet the Norfolk brothers keeping print alive

Julian and Lincoln Barnwell. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

‘Speechless’ father hails TV presenter Jake Humphrey after tweet creates ‘minor miracle’

Ross Coniam with his daughter Norah Faith. Picture: Ross Coniam

Girl’s 11th birthday “ruined” after getting stuck on rides at Suffolk theme park

Abi Doddington from Lowestoft, was excited to be one of the first thrill seekers to run around the theme park on its opening weekend. Picture: Contributed by Carrie Doddington

Teenagers arrested on suspicion of intending to supply drugs after police stop car

Two teenagers were arrested after police stopped a car in Lowestoft. Photo: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists