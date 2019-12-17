Search

Advanced search

Questions asked over £6m Norwich scheme to help disadvantaged children

PUBLISHED: 15:07 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 17 December 2019

Norfolk Labour county councillor Emma Corlett. Picture supplied by Emma Corlett

Norfolk Labour county councillor Emma Corlett. Picture supplied by Emma Corlett

Archant

Questions have been asked about the effectiveness of a £6m government pilot scheme which aims to tackle disadvantage among Norwich youngsters.

Norwich was chosen as one of the government's first six opportunity areas in October 2016, after it came 323rd out of 324 districts for social mobility - a measure of how someone improves their life chances.

Among priorities of the Department for Education-led scheme, within which Norfolk County Council is a partner, are to give children a better start at school, with improvements to early speech, listening and language.

The goal is also to cut exclusions by two thirds and raise attainment through targeted support and development.

However, questions about the scheme were asked of Jackie Bircham, from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and the programme director for the Norwich Opportunity Area, at a meeting of Norfolk County Council's cabinet scrutiny committee.

You may also want to watch:

When questioned by councillors about how the success of the scheme could be measured, Ms Bircham said it was too early to determine the full impact of the work being done, although she said the data did show "green shoots".

And she said: "It has been quite difficult to really focus on where the money needs to be spent to have the greatest impact."

She added the city's secondary schools had been keener to get involved than primary schools, some of which were reluctant to take staff out of classrooms for training.

She said some schools had embraced the support and change, but accepted it was a case of "holding their nerve" that what they are doing will bring improvements, when it is difficult to measure what the impact has been so far.

But Labour county councillor Emma Corlett, a school governor at Bignold Primary School, said: "I have still got concerns about value for money. As someone who represents an area of Norwich will is meant to be benefitting from this, and a school governor, I am not seeing £6m worth of investment.

"I do not doubt there's good individual people doing good work with a little more resource, but from the original announcement made, I don't see it, feel it or experience it on a daily basis."

MORE: 'It's much harder than it was 10 years ago' - the school fighting deprivation

Most Read

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

New fish and chip shop opens in Norwich and it even sells battered pizza

Rianna Royall, 26 outside her newly opened fish and chip shop on Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

High-end restaurant apologises for ‘unfitting’ hygiene rating

The Duke's Head Hotel on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists