Public invited to ask questions about the NDR as spotlight shone on £205m road

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR.

The Norwich Northern Distributor Road will come under the spotlight at a council meeting next week - and the public is being invited to table questions which could be asked about the scheme.

The NDR (Broadland Northway) will be the focus at the Norfolk County Council scrutiny meeting.

The budget for the 12.5-mile road, also known as the Broadland Northway, spiralled from the £148.5m estimated in 2013 to £205m.

Norfolk County Council bosses have admitted lessons need to be learned about the way the contract was awarded and managed.

Officers have produced two reports about the road, which will come before councillors at a scrutiny meeting next Tuesday - where the committee will be able to quiz officers and councillors about the scheme.

Steve Morphew, the leader of the Labour group at County Hall, who chairs the committee, says answers are still needed as to who should have had responsibility for monitoring the contract with Balfour Beatty and why the costs were allowed to rise so much.

But he is keen that the public's concerns about the road get an airing, so we are offering to pass on questions which our readers raise about it.

The questions should be related to the reports which are going to the committee. Those reports consider the overspend on the road, the design, its safety record, further changes which are needed and what would be done differently in the future.

Mr Morphew said: "There has been a considerable amount of interest in these reports and it's my job, as the committee chairman, to encourage the involvement in overview and scrutiny of all interested and stakeholders.

"So, I am very happy to co-operate in doing something like this to get the public involved.

"We just need to make sure that the questions are relevant, so I'd encourage people to have a read of the reports, because there's a huge amount of information in there and some of the questions they have might already have been answered."

The reports which the committee will consider can be found on the county council's website.

People can submit questions to the EDP via dan.grimmer@archant.co.uk by the end of Friday, November 15.

We will pass them on to Mr Morphew for potential inclusion at Tuesday's meeting.