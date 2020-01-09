Search

'Threat to lives' as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 January 2020

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Furious residents are warning that lives are at risk as ambulances get trapped in long tailbacks that are blighting an edge-of-city estate.

Queens Hill town councillor Chris Mahn says residents are frustrated. Photo: Chris MahnQueens Hill town councillor Chris Mahn says residents are frustrated. Photo: Chris Mahn

Hundreds of people living on Costessey's Queen's Hills estate have signed a petition demanding that Norfolk County Council improves traffic management at Longwater.

The estate, which is connected to the A47 by one exit, frequently sees long tailbacks when affected by accidents or roadworks.

And the petition - which at the time of writing had 482 signatures - comes after three days of temporary traffic lights due to gasworks on Alex Moorhouse Way which have seen drivers complain on social media of two-mile A47 tailbacks.

Queen's Hills estate in Costessey. Picture: Mike PageQueen's Hills estate in Costessey. Picture: Mike Page

It calls on the council to install additional entrances to the retail park and provide an alternative, emergency route onto the estate.

More problems are expected, with three weeks of closures coming at the end of the month, with the A1074 Dereham Road overpass shut for 24 hours a day.

The petition, launched by Christine Henderson, says: "The traffic at Longwater repeatedly affects the lives of local residents. Residents are now regularly brought to a traffic standstill when minor accidents occur."

Hundreds of angry residents of Costesseys Queens Hills estate have signed a petition calling on the county council to improve traffic management at Longwater. Photo: ArchantHundreds of angry residents of Costesseys Queens Hills estate have signed a petition calling on the county council to improve traffic management at Longwater. Photo: Archant

She added: "The ambulance station on this route and the threat to public lives due to delayed arrival times also must be considered.

"Proper traffic management at the Longwater roundabout and additional entrances to the retail park are needed in addition to an alternative route on and off the estate of Queen's Hills."

Town councillor Chris Mahn said: "This petition sadly highlights the frustrations of many residents and the issues that can occur when the only road in and out of the estate is affected by road works or accidents."

A county council spokesman said: "We are already considering a number of projects to reduce traffic through our Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) bid, as well as seeking funding for an additional link road to Queen's Hills.

"All projects within our TCF bid focus on reducing traffic through increased access to walking, cycling and public transport but the additional link road falls outside of the scope of this work.

"Successful bids will be subject to further local consultation."

- To view the petition, search for Longwater on www.change.org.uk or click on this link.

