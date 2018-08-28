Public urged to highlight pavements left slippy by autumn leaves

Street sweeping teams in South Norfolk want to know where autumn leaves have left pavements slippy.

Workers sweeping up the aftermath of autumn’s leaves are appealing for households to let them know where pavements have been left ankle deep or dangerously slippery.

Street sweeping teams in South Norfolk want to know where autumn leaves have left pavements slippy. Picture: South Norfolk Council Street sweeping teams in South Norfolk want to know where autumn leaves have left pavements slippy. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Continuing on from the success of South Norfolk Council’s Community Litter Pick, the authority’s fleet of street sweeping crews have been targeting areas that are known to have a heavy leaf fall.

But a special email has been set up to help members of the public to report areas that have suffered from heavy leaf-fall or would benefit from clearing. Details can be sent to litterpick@s-norfolk.gov.uk

The council’s autumn leaf clearance usually runs until December. Last year this enabled the collection of over 150 tonnes of seasonal leaf litter.

Councillor Kay Mason-Billig, cabinet member for Environment and Recycling, said: “Leaf mulch can be slippery and dangerous, especially for our elderly residents, so every year we work with local people and parish councils to keep the roads and pavements clean and safe to use.”