Search

Advanced search

Public urged to highlight pavements left slippy by autumn leaves

PUBLISHED: 15:27 22 November 2018

Street sweeping teams in South Norfolk want to know where autumn leaves have left pavements slippy. Picture: Getty

Street sweeping teams in South Norfolk want to know where autumn leaves have left pavements slippy. Picture: Getty

hadrian - ifeelstock

Workers sweeping up the aftermath of autumn’s leaves are appealing for households to let them know where pavements have been left ankle deep or dangerously slippery.

Street sweeping teams in South Norfolk want to know where autumn leaves have left pavements slippy. Picture: South Norfolk CouncilStreet sweeping teams in South Norfolk want to know where autumn leaves have left pavements slippy. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Continuing on from the success of South Norfolk Council’s Community Litter Pick, the authority’s fleet of street sweeping crews have been targeting areas that are known to have a heavy leaf fall.

But a special email has been set up to help members of the public to report areas that have suffered from heavy leaf-fall or would benefit from clearing. Details can be sent to litterpick@s-norfolk.gov.uk

The council’s autumn leaf clearance usually runs until December. Last year this enabled the collection of over 150 tonnes of seasonal leaf litter.

Councillor Kay Mason-Billig, cabinet member for Environment and Recycling, said: “Leaf mulch can be slippery and dangerous, especially for our elderly residents, so every year we work with local people and parish councils to keep the roads and pavements clean and safe to use.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Video You can now get takeaway Christmas dinners in Norwich

Matthew Kemp, owner of Urban Munch Credit: Louisa Baldwin

‘It wasn’t me’ - Les Dennis denies being responsible for Norwich graffiti

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture Amber Clarke.

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast