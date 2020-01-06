Blueprint for where 8,000 new homes could be built to go out for public views

The Greater Norwich Local Plan outlines where thousands of homes could be built by 2038. Picture: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council. Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council

People will soon be able to have their say on where thousands of new homes could be built in Norwich, South Norfolk and Broadland.

Shaun Vincent, chairman of the Greater Norwich Development Partnership. Pic: Archant Library. Shaun Vincent, chairman of the Greater Norwich Development Partnership. Pic: Archant Library.

The draft version of a blueprint for where houses could be built over the next 20 years, known as the Greater Norwich Local Plan, was today approved to go out for consultation.

The Greater Norwich Development Partnership - made up of Norwich City Council, Broadland District Council, South Norfolk Council and Norfolk County Council - agreed that consultation on potential sites for 8,000 homes should start on January 29 and continue until March 16.

The plan provides opportunities for about 44,500 new homes over the next 20 years. More than 80pc are being carried forward from existing plans.

However, extra sites for almost 8,000 further new homes need to be identified - so landowners and others were invited to submit potential sites.

Inclusion in the final plan, when it is adopted, does not mean planning permission will be granted.

But it does make it more likely councillors will approve future applications.

Potential sites in the draft plan include 1,200 homes at the former Colman's site in Norwich, 1,200 homes near White House Farm in Sprowston, some 1,400 homes on land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road near Thorpe Marriott.

Elsewhere, there could be 300 homes in Aylsham, 400 in Diss and 100 across two sites in Wymondham.

A separate plan will come up with suggested sites for at least 1,200 homes in village clusters in South Norfolk, on top of 1,349 already allocated.

The draft plan will need to be endorsed by individual councils and then go out for public consultation at the end of the month.

Shaun Vincent, chairman of the Greater Norwich Development Partnership and leader of Broadland District Council, said it was important that people gave their views, when the consultation is open.

He said: "The feedback we receive is going to be crucial and that will shape the plan going forward."

Following the consultation and subsequent public examination, the final plan is likely to be adopted in 2021.