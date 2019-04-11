Search

Boy racers could face £80 fines

11 April, 2019 - 16:25
A map showing the area covered by the order Picture: West Norfolk council

Archant

Drifters and doughnutters in a Norfolk town can now face £80 fines.

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to restrict “vehicle-related anti-social behaviour” is now in operation in King’s Lynn.

West Norfolk council said it includes restrictions on driving at excessive speed, sudden and repeated acceleration and deceleration, street racing, stunts including doughnutting, handbrake turns, drifting, and burnouts; continuous engine revving while stationary, unnecessary use of the horn, amplified music, littering from a vehicle and threatening, abusive or intimidating language.

Failure to comply with the PSPO could result in a fixed penalty notice of £80 or a court summons.

Police and other authorised personnel will be able to issue fixed penalty notices.

A council spokesman said: “It’s about encouraging people to drive responsibly around King’s Lynn. Following numerous complaints from members of the public about incidents of anti-social behaviour related to vehicle use it’s great to be doing something positive.”

The order covers the whole of Lynn.

