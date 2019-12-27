Accident fears over city zip wire vision, despite 'brilliant' public reaction
PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 December 2019
Archant
A city councillor's plan for a zip wire from Mousehold Heath into the heart of Norwich has sparked a debate between the supporters and naysayers of the scheme.
Ben Price, Green Party councillor, has set his sights on installing a 20m high zip wire from the top of Mousehold Heath into the city.
He said he hopes the council will support the zip wire and said: "If there's demand for it, why would they say no?"
A poll, asking people what they thought of the idea, saw 72pc of respondents backing the scheme, while 23pc said they were against a zip wire, and 5pc were unsure.
Some commenters were thrilled at the prospect, with Tim Gyton declaring: "Sign me up right now."
Katie Taylor added: "This should put Norwich on the thrill-seekers' map."
While Tom Stone asked: "This is a serious idea? Nice one."
And Pauline Lee said: "Brilliant - that's for me."
READ MORE: Zip wire vision could see thrill-seekers soar into city from Mousehold Heath
However, one person who commented had their doubts about the project's viability. They said: "This stupid idea will go the same way as the gondoliers that were supposed to ply their trade on the Wensum a few years back."
While another commenter said: "Just what Norwich does not need. A bunch of Boris Johnson imitators hanging over the slopes of Thorpe Hamlet."
You may also want to watch:
A third said: "I'm sure the people living under its path will be thrilled too."
And David Harper said: "One problem would be how many traffic accidents would it cause as it would cross a busy road near Kett's Hill roundabout.
"Drivers would be looking up at people zooming through the sky above and not watching the road."
Andy Innes said: "The biggest problem with this idea is that there is a prison in the way.
"They will never get permission to traverse over the prison for security reasons."
READ MORE: Zip wire vision could see thrill-seekers soar into city from Mousehold Heath
Other commenters had mixed views on the suggestion.
One called the project an "interesting idea" and said: "Often think the river is rather under-used as a tourist attraction.
"Given the popularity of the cathedral for a helter-skelter, something like this at least during summer holidays could be a goer."
And John Paige added: "How do you get back is my thoughts."
While Susan Waterfield said: "[Councillors] seem to forget that our cities are shared places, not their own private playground."
What do you think of the idea? Email jessica.frank-keyes@archant.co.uk