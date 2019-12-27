Accident fears over city zip wire vision, despite 'brilliant' public reaction

Norwich city councillor Ben Price hopes to discuss the plans early next year. Pictured, the Zip World Zip Safari, in Wales. Photo: Zip World Archant

A city councillor's plan for a zip wire from Mousehold Heath into the heart of Norwich has sparked a debate between the supporters and naysayers of the scheme.

Ben Price, Green Party councillor, has set his sights on installing a 20m high zip wire from the top of Mousehold Heath into the city.

He said he hopes the council will support the zip wire and said: "If there's demand for it, why would they say no?"

A poll, asking people what they thought of the idea, saw 72pc of respondents backing the scheme, while 23pc said they were against a zip wire, and 5pc were unsure.

Some commenters were thrilled at the prospect, with Tim Gyton declaring: "Sign me up right now."

The zip wire could end at Cow Tower, on the River Wensum. Photo: Adam Lee Wicks The zip wire could end at Cow Tower, on the River Wensum. Photo: Adam Lee Wicks

Katie Taylor added: "This should put Norwich on the thrill-seekers' map."

While Tom Stone asked: "This is a serious idea? Nice one."

And Pauline Lee said: "Brilliant - that's for me."

A city councillor dreams of instaling a sixty-foot zip wire from Mousehold Heath into the heart of Norwich. Pictured, Mousehold Heath and Zip World Zip Safari in Wales (inset). Photos: Ruth Tyrell/Zip Safari A city councillor dreams of instaling a sixty-foot zip wire from Mousehold Heath into the heart of Norwich. Pictured, Mousehold Heath and Zip World Zip Safari in Wales (inset). Photos: Ruth Tyrell/Zip Safari

However, one person who commented had their doubts about the project's viability. They said: "This stupid idea will go the same way as the gondoliers that were supposed to ply their trade on the Wensum a few years back."

While another commenter said: "Just what Norwich does not need. A bunch of Boris Johnson imitators hanging over the slopes of Thorpe Hamlet."

A third said: "I'm sure the people living under its path will be thrilled too."

And David Harper said: "One problem would be how many traffic accidents would it cause as it would cross a busy road near Kett's Hill roundabout.

"Drivers would be looking up at people zooming through the sky above and not watching the road."

Andy Innes said: "The biggest problem with this idea is that there is a prison in the way.

"They will never get permission to traverse over the prison for security reasons."

Other commenters had mixed views on the suggestion.

One called the project an "interesting idea" and said: "Often think the river is rather under-used as a tourist attraction.

"Given the popularity of the cathedral for a helter-skelter, something like this at least during summer holidays could be a goer."

And John Paige added: "How do you get back is my thoughts."

While Susan Waterfield said: "[Councillors] seem to forget that our cities are shared places, not their own private playground."

