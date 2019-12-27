Search

Advanced search

Accident fears over city zip wire vision, despite 'brilliant' public reaction

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 December 2019

Norwich city councillor Ben Price hopes to discuss the plans early next year. Pictured, the Zip World Zip Safari, in Wales. Photo: Zip World

Norwich city councillor Ben Price hopes to discuss the plans early next year. Pictured, the Zip World Zip Safari, in Wales. Photo: Zip World

Archant

A city councillor's plan for a zip wire from Mousehold Heath into the heart of Norwich has sparked a debate between the supporters and naysayers of the scheme.

Ben Price, Green Party councillor, has set his sights on installing a 20m high zip wire from the top of Mousehold Heath into the city.

He said he hopes the council will support the zip wire and said: "If there's demand for it, why would they say no?"

A poll, asking people what they thought of the idea, saw 72pc of respondents backing the scheme, while 23pc said they were against a zip wire, and 5pc were unsure.

Some commenters were thrilled at the prospect, with Tim Gyton declaring: "Sign me up right now."

The zip wire could end at Cow Tower, on the River Wensum. Photo: Adam Lee WicksThe zip wire could end at Cow Tower, on the River Wensum. Photo: Adam Lee Wicks

Katie Taylor added: "This should put Norwich on the thrill-seekers' map."

While Tom Stone asked: "This is a serious idea? Nice one."

And Pauline Lee said: "Brilliant - that's for me."

READ MORE: Zip wire vision could see thrill-seekers soar into city from Mousehold Heath

A city councillor dreams of instaling a sixty-foot zip wire from Mousehold Heath into the heart of Norwich. Pictured, Mousehold Heath and Zip World Zip Safari in Wales (inset). Photos: Ruth Tyrell/Zip SafariA city councillor dreams of instaling a sixty-foot zip wire from Mousehold Heath into the heart of Norwich. Pictured, Mousehold Heath and Zip World Zip Safari in Wales (inset). Photos: Ruth Tyrell/Zip Safari

However, one person who commented had their doubts about the project's viability. They said: "This stupid idea will go the same way as the gondoliers that were supposed to ply their trade on the Wensum a few years back."

While another commenter said: "Just what Norwich does not need. A bunch of Boris Johnson imitators hanging over the slopes of Thorpe Hamlet."

You may also want to watch:

A third said: "I'm sure the people living under its path will be thrilled too."

And David Harper said: "One problem would be how many traffic accidents would it cause as it would cross a busy road near Kett's Hill roundabout.

"Drivers would be looking up at people zooming through the sky above and not watching the road."

Andy Innes said: "The biggest problem with this idea is that there is a prison in the way.

"They will never get permission to traverse over the prison for security reasons."

READ MORE: Zip wire vision could see thrill-seekers soar into city from Mousehold Heath

Other commenters had mixed views on the suggestion.

One called the project an "interesting idea" and said: "Often think the river is rather under-used as a tourist attraction.

"Given the popularity of the cathedral for a helter-skelter, something like this at least during summer holidays could be a goer."

And John Paige added: "How do you get back is my thoughts."

While Susan Waterfield said: "[Councillors] seem to forget that our cities are shared places, not their own private playground."

What do you think of the idea? Email jessica.frank-keyes@archant.co.uk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

New Year’s Honours 2020: Norfolk’s own Mr Christmas among those from Norfolk to be honoured

John Cushing, owner and director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Thursford Collection

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke impressed by Mourinho’s impact at Spurs as City target an upset

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho saw his team grind out a 2-1 home win over Brighton on Boxing Day Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Revealed: The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

‘Why was it built like a racetrack?’ - The best reader letters about the NDR from 2019

It's been another year of frustration on the NDR for many drivers. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Meet the search and rescue teams fighting to reunite people with their loved ones

William Swan and Jack Wiseman from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue will patrol the River Wensum in Norwich on New Year's Eve to ensure the public have a safe night of celebrations. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists