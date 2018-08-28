Search

Public meeting to discuss potential rehabilitation clinic

PUBLISHED: 09:13 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 12 January 2019

The Hare and Barrel hotel in Watton which could become an rehabilitation centre for recovering addicts. Picture: Google

Archant

A public meeting to discuss plans to change a hotel into a rehabilitation centre for addiction has been called by concerned residents.

Plans have been submitted to change the Hare and Barrel pub and hotel in Watton  into a rehabilitation centre by Verve Hotels.

A meeting to discuss the potential impact of the change will take place at the Watton Youth Centre on Harvey Street, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, January 17.

The meeting will be chaired by independent councillor for Watton, Keith Gilbert, with organisers saying anyone who would like to discuss the proposed application is welcome.

A spokesman said: “We will be there to share what we can see online about the proposal and will be able to give fellow affected resident who are unable to see them online details on how they can show their protest if they wish.

“An alarming number of residents are still totally unaware that the site will be a mental health clinic, and are still under the impression it will be an allergy clinic.”

