Knights Hill public inquiry begins
14 January, 2020 - 06:31
Archant
A public inquiry into plans to build 600 homes near a historic castle begins today.
We'll be reporting live from the first day of the Knights Hill inquiry as it gets under way in King's Lynn.
Updates will be posted below once proceedings start.
In the meantime, here's all you need to know in a few bullet points regarding what it's all about, the key arguments on both sides and how the process is expected to pan out.
MORE - All you need to know about the Knights Hill public inquiry
