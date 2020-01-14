Search

Knights Hill public inquiry begins

14 January, 2020 - 06:31
A protest sign near the site of the proposed development on Grimston Road. If allowed on appeal, it would bring the total number of homes planned for the Woottons area to more than 1,200 Picture; Chris Bishop

A public inquiry into plans to build 600 homes near a historic castle begins today.

We'll be reporting live from the first day of the Knights Hill inquiry as it gets under way in King's Lynn.

Updates will be posted below once proceedings start.

In the meantime, here's all you need to know in a few bullet points regarding what it's all about, the key arguments on both sides and how the process is expected to pan out.

MORE - All you need to know about the Knights Hill public inquiry

