Search

Advanced search

Public barred from five council meetings where secret £250m bid agreed

PUBLISHED: 17:27 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 06 December 2019

Pictured, Breckland Council at Elizabeth House in Dereham, North Norfolk District Council in Cromer and King's Lynn town hall in West Norfolk. Photos: Ian Burt/NNDC/Ian Burt

Pictured, Breckland Council at Elizabeth House in Dereham, North Norfolk District Council in Cromer and King's Lynn town hall in West Norfolk. Photos: Ian Burt/NNDC/Ian Burt

Archant

A waste contract worth £250m has been agreed behind closed doors at three Norfolk councils.

A waste contract worth £250m has been agreed behind closed doors at three Norfolk councils. Breckland Council (BC), North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) and King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council (KLWNBC) agreed they would pursue a joint waste services contract in 2017, and signed paperwork obligating them to complete the bid process earlier this year. And at meetings held on Friday, December 6, in Dereham, Cromer and King's Lynn, councillors voted to award the contract, which is worth £250m, to their preferred bidder - but kept the company's identity a secret from the public.

MORE: Councils to agree £250m waste services contract behind closed doors

You may also want to watch:

Councillors in Breckland voted to accept the application from Bidder B, after a cabinet meeting which saw the public excluded. A report from Paul Hewett, executive member for contracts and assets, advised that "the most economically advantageous tender for the contract for waste and related services submitted by Bidder B is accepted". The decision will be subject to a formal contract agreement and is expected to be made public after a period of ten days. And at a meeting of the full council - which was also held in private - it was agreed to spend £5m in capital funding to purchase waste vehicles and equipment. The new contract will replace Breckland's deal with Serco, who currently provide all waste-related services in the area, and begin in the district from April 2021. Councillors decided not to start food waste collection service in the spring but said they would review the decision periodically, but the contract will cover waste collection, recycling collection, grounds management services and street cleaning services. 

MORE: Councils to agree £250m waste services contract behind closed doors

The report states that the expected benefits of the new contract will include: "A new modern, up-to-date contract, utilising new technology" and a "competitively priced and enhanced recycling service". It also has the potential to generate income for the council - but additional benefits of the service remained confidential in an appendix to the report which was kept out of the public domain.  Councillors in West Norfolk and North Norfolk also agreed to accept the recommended bid at special cabinet meetings held in King's Lynn and Cromer. And spokespersons for both councils confirmed that while negotiations with the bidder are continuing, the councils have "decided on the preferred bidder".

Related articles

Most Read

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Eyesore’ village pub hit by fire

The First and Last pub in Ormesby, which has been hit by fire. Picture: Dan Hickey

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

New trains investigated after shocking near miss with car at level crossing

One of Greater Anglia's new trains came within a quarter of a second of hitting a car in Thorpe End.Inset: Jamie BurlesPicture: Greater Anglia/Archant

Pub could be knocked down ‘for health and safety reasons’

Griffin pub at Thorpe St Andrew, pictured when it was still in business Photo: Bill Smith

Ex-Norwich City men go head to head at King’s Lynn

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich pub to hand out free food and drink to people in need

Staff at The Butcher Bhoy will hand out free pasties, hot drinks and blankets to those in need. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists