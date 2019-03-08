Gallery

Protestors crowd City Hall for 'Defend Democracy: Stop The Coup' rally

Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant Archant

Hundreds of protestors gathered in the centre of Norwich for a protest calling for the defence of democracy after the prime minister proposed the shutting down of parliament.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant

Crowds filled the marketplace near the city hall steps as speakers including Labour MP Clive Lewis and Green Party councillor Martin Scmierer addressed demonstrators.

The Norwich 'Defend Democracy: Stop The Coup' protest drew crowds of hundreds cheered "for the NHS and democracy" and chanted "Boris out".

The Norwich South MP Clive Lewis characterised prime minister Boris Johnson's move as "a right-wing power grab".

He called for a defence of democracy and "emergency socialism for the climate and for our economy", and added: "This will be another tumultuous week in politics.

Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant

"We need you to support us. We don't know what will happen.

"We will probably be prorogued. "We will probably be occupying the chamber. It will be dramatic.

"But we will be proud to defend our democracy because we know you expect nothing less ."

And Dr Wendy Oulton, said: "70pc of people from Great Yarmouth voted to leave.

Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant

"But nobody voted to threaten the very existence of the NHS."

She added: "We need a Brexit referendum and then a general election.

"Brexit is dangerous for patients."

READ MORE: Hundreds expected to gather at City Hall again for rally against parliament shutdown

Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant

Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant

Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant

Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant

Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant

Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant

Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant

Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant Protestors gathered in Norwich city centre at a Defend Democracy: Stop the Coup rally. Photo: Archant

You may also want to watch: