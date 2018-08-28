Search

Advanced search

Protesters to march through town centre over council proposals that could shut 46 children’s centres

PUBLISHED: 14:29 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:47 08 November 2018

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to parents and staff at the North City Children's Centre in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to parents and staff at the North City Children's Centre in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

Placard-waving protestors are set to rally against shake-up proposals that could shut dozens of children’s centres across Norfolk.

People opposed to the changes are set to gather in St George’s Park, Great Yarmouth, on Saturday November 10, at 10.30am.

The protestors plan to lead a noisy march through the town, finishing outside the Minster.

Cllr Mike Smith-Clare, Labour lead for children and young people said: “This march is a chance for people to show why essential children’s centres must remain open.

“Cuts destroy communities, lives and future opportunities.

It is essential that we fight for our centres and the incredible services they provide. If we don’t then we are ignoring the needs of our county’s families.”

The demonstration will include speakers, music, petitions and homemade banners and placards.

In September Norfolk County Council bosses revealed proposals for a review of the service that could see 46 out of the county’s 53 centres closed.

Many people have held their hands up against the move, but the council says more outreach work in multiple locations will help the most vulnerable families with young children.

To respond to the consultation which ends on Monday, November 12, click the link here.

Related articles

Most Read

Video Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Abandoned cat who ‘tried to take care of himself’ in need of loving home

Eddie needs a home after being abandoned. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Norfolk pub launches takeaway roast dinners

The Crown Inn's Sunday roast, Photo: The Crown Inn, Gayton

‘We must be doing something right’ - Village fish and chip shop in the running for national award

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Man found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man is in a critical condition after being found on fire outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Man found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man is in a critical condition after being found on fire outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Google

Video Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Sir Ian McKellen coming to two Norwich theatres to celebrate 80th birthday

Ian Mckellen as Gangalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Photo: Outnow.ch/New Line Cinema

‘We must be doing something right’ - Village fish and chip shop in the running for national award

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Police hunt group of youngsters who risked lives by throwing stones and flashing lights at cars from overpass

Picture: Ian Burt.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast