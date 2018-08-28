Protesters to march through town centre over council proposals that could shut 46 children’s centres

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to parents and staff at the North City Children's Centre in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark Archant

Placard-waving protestors are set to rally against shake-up proposals that could shut dozens of children’s centres across Norfolk.

People opposed to the changes are set to gather in St George’s Park, Great Yarmouth, on Saturday November 10, at 10.30am.

The protestors plan to lead a noisy march through the town, finishing outside the Minster.

Cllr Mike Smith-Clare, Labour lead for children and young people said: “This march is a chance for people to show why essential children’s centres must remain open.

“Cuts destroy communities, lives and future opportunities.

It is essential that we fight for our centres and the incredible services they provide. If we don’t then we are ignoring the needs of our county’s families.”

The demonstration will include speakers, music, petitions and homemade banners and placards.

In September Norfolk County Council bosses revealed proposals for a review of the service that could see 46 out of the county’s 53 centres closed.

Many people have held their hands up against the move, but the council says more outreach work in multiple locations will help the most vulnerable families with young children.

