Search

Advanced search

Head shaving protest over 'shameful refusal' of climate emergency

PUBLISHED: 16:10 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 06 February 2020

Scenes from the climate protest in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Scenes from the climate protest in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Protestors are set to don scarlet robes and shave their heads on King's Lynn's streets in a silent demonstration against a council's "shameful refusal" to debate declaring a climate emergency.

West Norfolk Borough Council leader Brian Long. Picture: Ian BurtWest Norfolk Borough Council leader Brian Long. Picture: Ian Burt

Extinction Rebellion (XR) King's Lynn and West Norfolk will carry out a peaceful protest on Saturday, February 8, after King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council (KLWNBC) refused to debate declaring a climate emergency.

The demonstration will see them joined by the Red Rebels climate protestors from Norwich, who wear bright red robes and don white face masks to highlight the urgency of taking action.

And during the course of the protest, activists will have their heads shaved in silence in front of King's Lynn town hall.

It comes just days after the council again refused to declare a climate change emergency after the cabinet refused to commit to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, but said it was already preparing a climate change action plan.

Scenes from the climate protest in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopScenes from the climate protest in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

READ MORE: Red Rebel Extinction Rebellion demonstration as Norfolk County Council sets carbon neutral target

A spokeswoman for the King's Lynn XR group said: "Following the shameful refusal of the council to even debate declaring a climate emergency, local people will be taking to the streets of King's Lynn in a silent, powerful and peaceful protest on Saturday.

"Around the world, forests are burning, ice is melting and animals are disappearing, forever.

"Great storms are devastating cities and the seas are rising.

READ MORE: Revealed: 11 mistakes council made in business centre scandal

You may also want to watch:

"West Norfolk is on the front line of climate change as one of the top 10 most vulnerable boroughs to coastal flooding in the UK. But still our council won't act.

"64pc of local authorities in the UK have declared a climate emergency, but not ours."

Bernadette Barclay, from XR King's Lynn, said the group aimed to highlight the council's inaction.

"Not enough people care about it - that's why we're trying to make this as public as possible," she said. "People who are aware of it are hacked off."

READ MORE: Council leader blasted for ending climate change debate

And Ms Barclay, 62, added: "I've been doing this for ten years. I'm not giving up.

"Some national governments are taking it on but if they do they have to challenge the whole economic set up. We have to stop burning fossil fuels at this rate."

She said the council were taking the issue "not at all seriously".

A council spokeswoman said there was no unwillingness or refusal to debate the matter and that the council wanted to have an informed debate on the issue.

Council leader Brian Long was contacted for comment but did not respond ahead of publication.

READ MORE: Cabinet refuses to declare climate change emergency

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

A fire has broken out in Watton High Street. Picture: Seb Billing

Notorious former headteacher appointed to new role

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Student charged £100 for stopping for 15 seconds - at a zebra crossing

Callum Stocker, who has been ordered to pay �100 for 15 seconds of parking. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

A fire has broken out in Watton High Street. Picture: Seb Billing

Mark Armstrong: A run with a view and how to look after it

There's no return to racing for Mark Armstrong just yet. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Road closed after child in collision with car

Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision between a car and a child. Photo: Denise Bradley

Boots taped off after break-in in Norwich

Boots at Anglia Square, where police tape has been put up. Photo: Matt Barnes

Apartment for sale with an extra special something you’d never expect

The apartment with a unique feature for sale. Pic: The Norfolk Agents
Drive 24