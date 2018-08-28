Search

Anti-Brexit campaigners to gather for ‘biggest ever’ day of action

PUBLISHED: 14:10 11 January 2019

Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance at an event in London last September Picture: PHILIP GOUGH

Pro-European activists will be taking to streets across Suffolk to have their say ahead of Theresa May’s key Brexit vote next week.

Suffolk EU Alliance (SEUA) will be running a range of stalls across the county as part of the “largest ever” National Action Day in support of a People’s Vote.

About 200 events are taking place countrywide on Saturday, January 12, ahead of Parliament’s key vote on the Withdrawal Agreement bill next Tuesday.

In the East, Suffolk EU Alliance (SEUA) will be making its biggest ever push for a second vote.

Pro-European activists will be running stalls, distributing leaflets and talking to members of the public in Felixstowe, Ipswich, Framlingham, Saxmundham, Halesworth, Lowestoft and Newmarket. In addition Bury St Edmunds’ Open Britain is running stalls in Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

Philip Gough, SEUA committee member, said: “It’s great to be out campaigning for a final say on the UK’s future relationship with the rest of the EU in so many Suffolk towns, especially as they all depend on a close relationship with the continent for their prosperity.

“Our pro-European activists with their many different political backgrounds will be talking to local people about how to get their voice heard about the Brexit deal.

“In 2016 the Leave campaign made many promises to voters which were undeliverable. The no deal option would be a catastrophe for our businesses and public services.

“The real choice is between the Government’s deal, and existing EU membership by which UK citizens and businesses retain all their rights, freedoms and privileges.”

