New cameras and speed limit cut agreed for Prince Philip crash road

Media gathering at the site of the crash on the A149 at Babingley which involved the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

New speed cameras are to be introduced on the road where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash.

And the approach to the junction where the crash happened is to have its speed limit cut from 60mph to 50mph.

There were five deaths on the A149 between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton in the six years, up to May last year, along with 10 serious injuries and 25 slight injuries.

And members of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee agreed to install average speed cameras on the road and to cut the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph through part of the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, including at the crash location.

The meeting had been organised for some weeks and was not a reaction to Thursday’s A149 crash.

Police are investigating the circumstances around that crash, involving a Landrover, driven by Prince Philip, and a Kia at the junction with the B1439 at Babingley.

Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip was not injured.

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her knee while the passenger, a 45-year-old woman, sustained a broken wrist.

They were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King’s Lynn for treatment and were discharged.

A nine-month old baby boy, who was in the Kia was not hurt.

Police are investigating the crash. Both drivers were breathalysed and tested negative.

Proposals to site average speed cameras on the A149 between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton were first revealed a year ago.

But county councillors Stuart Dark, Andrew Jamieson and Michael Chenery, whose wards include stretches of the road, had said they were not consulted on the proposals.

At today’s meeting, they sought reassurances that the cameras would not be used as ‘cash cows’.

Chairman Martin Wilby wished all those involved in the crash a speedy recovery, but stressed the issue had been on the council’s radar for some time.

He said it was not the committee’s place to speculate on the cause of the Duke of Edinburgh’s crash.

Labour’s Terry Jermy said: “There’s quite a spotlight on us now and I hope some good may come from it.

“We have been making the case for three or four years and I hope some good may come from this.”

Fellow Labour councillor Colleen Walker said: “Yesterday highlighted the plight we have on Norfolk’s roads.

“We have lots of blind corners and little bends.

“People race in this county’s roads like idiots at some times. I just hope a lesson is learned.”

After the committee agreed to install the cameras, chairman Mr Wilby said: “Based on the report and our dedication to the people of Norfolk, the committee has agreed to reduce the speed limit of the A149 to 50mph on two sections of the road and approved the Norfolk Camera Safety Partnership scheme to install road safety cameras along the road.

“I’m also aware of local concerns about some of the junctions along the A149.

“In light of this, We have agreed that further work must be added to the council’s highways forward plan to investigate whether additional road safety measures need to be implemented.”

The speed limit will be cut to 50mph between the B1439 junction at Babingley - the scene of the Duke of Edinburgh’s crash and the B1440 George Pratt Roundabout at Dersingham.