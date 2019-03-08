No escaping the fun - yet another escape room could open in city centre

Andy Dunn, who is bidding to open an escape room in Norwich with fiancée Treena Reeves, her sister Kim Steventon and neice Kyra Reeve. Picture: Courtesy of Andy Dunn Andy Dunn

One of the fastest-growing entertainment phenomena of recent times could soon have yet another offering in the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former media offices on Prince of Wales Roads could be turned into a new escape rooms venue. Picture: Archant Former media offices on Prince of Wales Roads could be turned into a new escape rooms venue. Picture: Archant

Andy Dunn, a former Center Parcs manager, has set his sights on an office building on Prince of Wales Road for a new escape room venue.

In a joint venture with fiancée Treena Reeves, Mr Dunn has lodged an application with Norwich City Council to convert a former media office into a three-roomed version of the live action role play game.

Mr Dunn, 40, said the idea came after the couple fell in love with the concept at other rooms in the county.

He said: “The idea of opening an escape room has been in the back of my mind for a while now - my fiancée and I have played them all over the place and always had a great time.

“The ones in Norwich already are fantastic and are always well booked up so I feel there's definitely a market there so decided to take the plunge.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Dunn has been planning the concept since February and is hoping that should permission be granted the venue could open as soon as the middle of July.

He added: “We are already planning ideas for the rooms - they'll each have their own individual themes and will be completely different from one another, so we hope that will be enough to pull people in..

“Prince of Wales Road is very much the entertainment district of Norwich so it should be an ideal location.”

The venue has been given the name of 'Clued-Up! Escape Rooms' and is the latest example of the growing popularity of the concept.

Norwich currently boasts two separate companies providing escape rooms from different locations in the city.

Cryptic Escape operates from Augustine Steward House in Tombland and is expanding to add new sites across the city including at Rose lane,

Meanwhile, History Mystery currently runs games from the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell, the Guildhall and KindaCafé in the city - as well as at Blickling Hall.

Further afield, there is also a venue in Dereham called Puzzlescape.