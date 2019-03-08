'The court was wrong' - Boris Johnson slams ruling over unlawful suspension of Parliament

Prime minister Boris Johnson has slammed the Supreme Courts ruling that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Prime minister Boris Johnson has slammed the Supreme Court's ruling that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful, calling the judiciary "wrong" for intervening in a political matter.

Lady Hale has announced the Supreme Court's ruling on the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks. Picture: Supreme Court/PA Wire Lady Hale has announced the Supreme Court's ruling on the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks. Picture: Supreme Court/PA Wire

Addressing the House of Commons tonight (Wednesday, September 25) after MPs were called back to Westminster following yesterday's shock judgement, the Tory leader told the chamber: "The Supreme Court was asked to intervene in this process [of a Queen's Speech] for the first time ever.

"It is absolutely no disrespect to the judiciary to say that I think the court was wrong to pronounce on a political question at a time of great national controversy."

Lady Hale, president of the Supreme Court, said yesterday the court had unanimously found the government had acted unlawfully in suspending parliament.

The judgment overturned Mr Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament until October 14.

The prime minister cut short a trip to the United Nations in New York to address MPs after Speaker John Bercow recalled the House.

And during his speech, Mr Johnson accused Parliament of being "paralysed" and claimed its members were "sabotaging" Brexit negotiations by seeking to thwart his pledge to take the UK out of the European Union on October 31, with or without a deal.

He dared opposition parties to table a motion of no confidence or back a general election in order to "finally face the day of reckoning with the voters".

In response, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn repeated his call for the Prime Minister to quit.

"After yesterday's ruling the prime minister should have done the honourable thing and resigned," he said.

Mr Johnson did not apologise for the suspension, ordered by the Queen on his advice, despite MP's including North Norfolk's Sir Norman Lamb, and Norwich North's Clive Lewis, calling yesterday for his resignation.

However, the prime minister gained support from Norfolk colleagues including West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham, South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon, and Waveney MP Peter Aldous, while Broadland MP Keith Simpson said he thought his party leader was "in deep trouble".

The resumption of Parliament could cause issues for the Tory conference, set to start on Sunday.

If opposition MPs refuse to vote granting a recess, it will have to be rescheduled or cut short.

