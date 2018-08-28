Search

Theresa May declares ‘I will fight on’ after day of Brexit drama

PUBLISHED: 17:43 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:21 15 November 2018

Prime Minister Theresa May takes a sip of water as she holds a press conference at 10 Downing Street to discuss her Brexit plans. Picture Matt Dunham/PA Wire.

After a tumultuous day in Westminster the prime minister has vowed: “This is a Brexit that delivers.”

But Theresa May is still facing a potentially ruinous confidence vote on the back of growing anger from Brexiteers on the backbenches but addressing the nation she refused to back down.

Talking in Downing Street she said: “Serving in high office is an honour and privilege.

“It is also a heavy responsibility – that is true at any time but especially when the stakes are so high.”

The Brexit negotiations are “a matter of the highest consequence”, she said, touching “almost every area of our national life”.

But rumours she was about to stand down proved false. During questions from the media she added: “Am I going to see this through? Yes.”

Her defiant message came after a day of resignations from her cabinet including her Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and work and pensions secretary Esther McVey.

And Brexiteers have written letters to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee which look set to spark a secret ballot of Tory MPs on whether they want Mrs May to stay on as leader or not.

