Boris Johnson ‘sitting up in bed’, chancellor confirms

Boris Johnson is sitting up in bed in his battle against coronavirus PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson is on the mend and “sitting up in bed” the chancellor has confirmed.

Rishi Sunak, speaking at the daily Downing Street press conference, said the prime minister is receiving “excellent care”, adding: “The latest from the hospital is the prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving.

“I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team.

“The prime minister is not only my colleague and my boss but also my friend and my thoughts are with him and his family.”

He added: “The news about the PM reminds us how indiscriminate this disease is.

“Nearly everyone will know someone who has been affected – friends, family, neighbours, colleagues. This is a terrible virus that respects no boundaries of status or geography or vocation.”

Mr Sunak said all Britons are taking part in a “collective national effort” to protect vulnerable people and public services and to save lives.

A Tory source said: “The mood in Number 10 has always been determined – but it has lifted in the last 24 hours. We are all hoping Boris is back at work soon.”