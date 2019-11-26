Search

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

PUBLISHED: 08:19 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 26 November 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

PA Wire/PA Images

Prime minister Boris Johnson is set to visit the county today.

The Conservative leader will travel to a business in Norfolk on Tuesday, having flown to Scotland for the launch of the party's Scottish manifesto.

It comes after Mr Johnson launched the party's manifesto in Telford in the West Midlands on Sunday, with delivering Brexit a headline pledge.

On Monday, he revealed he would call for a Queen's Speech to take place on December 19 if he remains prime minister under plans to bring his Brexit deal back before Christmas.

Downing Street proposed that the state opening of parliament would go ahead with "reduced ceremonial elements" if the Tories win a majority in the vote a week earlier.

The Conservative leader pledged to re-introduce his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (Wab), which would ratify the deal with Brussels, in December as an "early Christmas present" for voters.

More to follow.

