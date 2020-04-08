Boris Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ in coronavirus fight

Boris Johnson remains in a stable condition in hospital as he battles coronavirus. PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson is “responding to treatment” in a London hospital as he battles coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the premier remained in a stable condition at St Thomas’ Hospital after spending two nights in intensive care.

“The prime minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment,” the spokesman said. “He continues to be cared for in the intensive care unit at St Thomas’s Hospital. He’s in good spirits.”

The PM continues to receive “standard oxygen treatment” and is “breathing without any other assistance”, he added.

But the spokesman refused to go in to specifics saying: “The information in the update we have provided was given to us by St Thomas’ Hospital and it contains all the information that the PM’s medical team consider to be clinically relevant.”

Downing Street confirmed Mr Johnson is not working while in hospital and thanked the public for messages of support.

Asked if anyone has been in contact with the PM, the spokesman said: “The PM is not working, he’s in intensive care, he has the ability to contact those that he needs to, he’s following the advice of his doctors at all times.

“We are hugely grateful for the messages of support that the prime minister has received.

“I think the public response to coronavirus throughout has been fantastic and that has been best exemplified by the applause they have been giving to NHS staff every week.”

A Tory source added: “He remains very poorly. But it does appear the news is slightly better. I know he will be very touched by the response of the public and he will be immensely grateful to the NHS staff caring for him.”