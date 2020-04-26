Police chief’s praise after lockdown restrictions heeded despite weekend weather

People in Norfolk have been described as “a credit to their communities” by the county’s chief constable - for resisting the temptation to flout lockdown restrictions in sunny weather.

NHS England national medical director Stephen Powis during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Pic: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire . NHS England national medical director Stephen Powis during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Pic: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

At the Downing Street press briefing on Sunday, Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, repeated his plea to motorists not to breach lockdown rules - after data showed traffic levels creeping up by 3pc compared to last week.

With sunny weekend weather in Norfolk, police patrols were out making sure that people out for essential trips or for exercise were social distancing.

And Norfolk Constabulary’s chief constable Simon Bailey said he was pleased that people had stuck to the restrictions.

He said: “It has been a good weekend. Bearing in mind how lovely the weather has been, people have been a credit to their communities in how sensible they have been.

“By and large, people have been responsible. The coast has been very quiet. We have seen people going to places like B&Q, which is understandable.

“And that’s fine, so long as the social distancing measures are in place and people are abiding by them.”

On the increased traffic nationally, Prof Powis said: “We need to ensure that this does not mean that we are not continuing to comply with the government instructions on social distancing which are, of course, so key to ensuring that we get on top and control the spread of this virus,” he said.

He added mobility data from tech giant Apple also showed “a little hint of more people walking and driving” as more people requested directions online.

He said: “We need to remind ourselves that this has been a really tough four weeks and we don’t want to lose the benefits that have come from this. We need to keep going.”

And Mr Bailey said: “It’s really important that people continue to adhere to it. The most important thing is that communities understand that we are not out of the woods yet.”

The warnings came at the end of a weekend which saw the coronavirus death toll in hospitals pass the 20,000 mark.

There have been 237 deaths in Norfolk hospitals of people who had been diagnosed with coronavirus