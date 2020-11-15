Norfolk Covid-19 test centre closed after coronavirus outbreak among staff

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre. Picture: Mike Page Mike Page

A drive-through coronavirus testing site on the edge of Norwich has had to close - because of an outbreak of Covid-19 among the staff who work there.

The Covid-19 testing centre at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page The Covid-19 testing centre at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page

The closure of the government testing centre at Postwick Park and Ride site on Sunday morning meant people who had booked tests at the centre were redirected elsewhere.

They were told they would have to travel to Great Yarmouth or Ipswich to be tested.

There were reports that up to 14 workers at the centre had tested positive for the virus since Friday.

But G4S, which runs the site in partnership with the government, said four members of staff who work there had tested positive in the past 72 hours.

A spokesman for G4S said: “On Sunday, November 15, a testing site at Postwick, Norwich, was closed after several staff reported positive coronavirus tests.

“The site will be deep cleaned as per Public Health England guidelines and re-opened as soon as possible.

“Those with tests booked have been redirected to nearby test sites.”

The company has said all appropriate safety measures were in place at the site, with all Public Health England, Department for Health and Social Care and NHS risk assessment management processes followed.

They said the positive tests of site workers had been reported in the appropriate ways.

There are two teams, each made up of 40 members working at the test centre, where people can get both assisted and self-administered tests for Covid-19.

It is not clear how many staff are awaiting results, having been recently tested, or what impact that will have on when the centre will be able to reopen.

The centre was opened at Norfolk County Council’s park and ride site in June, as one of the government’s pilot test sites.

People with symptoms, including a new, continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss of or change in their normal sense of smell or taste, are directed there after booking tests through the government website or by calling 119 - you cannot just turn up.

A coronavirus outbreak is defined as when there are two or more cases.

As of last Thursday, there were 69 in Norfolk, across schools, care settings and businesses in the county.