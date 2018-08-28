Search

Battle of the branches! Which Christmas tree is Cromer’s festive favourite?

PUBLISHED: 13:08 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:13 28 November 2018

A Christmas tree in Cromer is lighting up the forecourt of the town's famous Pier. Photo: ANDREAS YIASIMI

A Christmas tree in Cromer is lighting up the forecourt of the town's famous Pier. Photo: ANDREAS YIASIMI

Archant

Cromer has gone all out to celebrate Christmas this year by bringing the tale of three trees to the north Norfolk town for the festive season.

Residents can get in the seasonal spirit at three locations in Cromer - with the trees of Christmas past, present, and future lighting up the streets - and we want to know which tree is the town’s favourite.

There are two other Christmas tree's in Cromer this year, one of which is the alternative Christmas tree in front of Cromer Museum. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Read through our photo gallery to find out where you can spot the three trees in the town, and have your say in our poll.

And the classic Cromer Christmas tree in the town's churchyard. Picture by Andeas Yiasimi

What do you make of Cromer’s three Christmas trees? Let us know your thoughts in the comments

The Pier tree was put up on on Friday, December 23, ahead of the opening night of the Cromer Pier Christmas show. Photo: PETER CHENEY

And have you got a amazing photo of one of the town’s trees, or another festive highlight in Cromer?

The tree was provided by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC). Photo: ANDREAS YIASIMI

Email your pictures to reporter Jessica.Frank-Keyes@archant.co.uk, share them on Facebook on our Enjoy Cromer More page, or tweet us @EnjoyCromer, for the chance to be featured on our website and in print in the North Norfolk News.

Cromer residents petitioned the council for a tree on the Pier after the BBC brought Christmas decorations and a funfair to the Pier for a mysterious Christmas film shoot. Photo: ANDREAS YIASIMI

And now the tree is offering a sparkling welcome to audiences heading down the Pier to see the Cromer Pier Christmas Show. Photo: ANDREAS YIASIMI

The team from the council responsible for putting up the tree, which cost the council £160. Photo: ANDREAS YIASIMI

