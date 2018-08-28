Battle of the branches! Which Christmas tree is Cromer’s festive favourite?
PUBLISHED: 13:08 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:13 28 November 2018
Archant
Cromer has gone all out to celebrate Christmas this year by bringing the tale of three trees to the north Norfolk town for the festive season.
Residents can get in the seasonal spirit at three locations in Cromer - with the trees of Christmas past, present, and future lighting up the streets - and we want to know which tree is the town’s favourite.
Read through our photo gallery to find out where you can spot the three trees in the town, and have your say in our poll.
What do you make of Cromer’s three Christmas trees? Let us know your thoughts in the comments
And have you got a amazing photo of one of the town’s trees, or another festive highlight in Cromer?
Email your pictures to reporter Jessica.Frank-Keyes@archant.co.uk, share them on Facebook on our Enjoy Cromer More page, or tweet us @EnjoyCromer, for the chance to be featured on our website and in print in the North Norfolk News.