Police appeal for witnesses after man tells woman to get in his car
PUBLISHED: 15:48 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 06 April 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man demanded a woman get in his car.
On Friday, April 3, a woman in her 20s was walking along Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft, when an unknown man pulled up beside her and repeatedly asked her to get in to his car.
Police officers say the man, who was driving a black Mazda car with an ‘06 plate, would not leave until a passer-by, another woman, walked the victim home.
The incident happened at approximately 7.45pm on Hollingsworth Road, and the man was described as being in his 30s and having a tanned complexion. He also had with him a food delivery bag.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/19609/20.
