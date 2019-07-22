Your chance to quiz Norfolk's police and fire chiefs

Norfolk's most senior police and fire officers will take questions from the public in a special consultation event tonight.

The county's police and crime commisioner Lorne Green will host the session with chief constable Simon Bailey and chief fire officer Stuart Ruff at Fakenham Community Centre in Oak Street, 5.30pm.

County council cabinet member with responsibility for fire services, Margaret Dewsbury, will also attend.

Mr Green said: "The regular policing and crime Q&A events are part of ensuring Norfolk's policing service remains visible, accessible and accountable. They've proven hugely successful, with the Norfolk public taking good advantage of the unique opportunity to address their questions, concerns and ideas directly.

"For our Q&A in Fakenham, I am pleased fire officials will join us. This opens the event up to fire & rescue-related questions, as well as discussion of joint working between our police and fire service, and wider safety issues.

"Everybody should have the opportunity to influence public services where they live. It's essential to me that, as public servants, we learn from the views and concerns of our communities."

This follows concerns over the loss of fire engines in five stations across the county, including Fakenham. Crews and councillors raised questions over the new 4x4 units rolling out to these stations, with a union spokerperson saying they were "not a viable replacement."