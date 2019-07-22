Your chance to quiz Norfolk’s police and fire chiefs

Search

22 July, 2019 - 05:55
Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey.

Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk's most senior police and fire officers will take questions from the public in a special consultation event tonight.

Stuart Ruff, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer.

The county's police and crime commisioner Lorne Green will host the session with chief constable Simon Bailey and chief fire officer Stuart Ruff at Fakenham Community Centre in Oak Street, 5.30pm.

County council cabinet member with responsibility for fire services, Margaret Dewsbury, will also attend.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green.

Mr Green said: "The regular policing and crime Q&A events are part of ensuring Norfolk's policing service remains visible, accessible and accountable. They've proven hugely successful, with the Norfolk public taking good advantage of the unique opportunity to address their questions, concerns and ideas directly.

"For our Q&A in Fakenham, I am pleased fire officials will join us. This opens the event up to fire & rescue-related questions, as well as discussion of joint working between our police and fire service, and wider safety issues.

"Everybody should have the opportunity to influence public services where they live. It's essential to me that, as public servants, we learn from the views and concerns of our communities."

This follows concerns over the loss of fire engines in five stations across the county, including Fakenham. Crews and councillors raised questions over the new 4x4 units rolling out to these stations, with a union spokerperson saying they were "not a viable replacement."

David Freezer: Oliveira’s exit leaves Norwich City’s squad in good shape to focus on the Premier League

The moment it all started to go wrong for Nelson Oliveira under Daniel Farke at Norwich City, at Fulham in August 2017 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Let us pray - councillors against move to axe prayers before Norfolk County Council meetings

A motion will today call for Norfolk County Council to ditch prayers before full council meetings. Pic: Getty Images/Stockphoto

Halesworth butcher who diversified into beef farming – and a farm shop

Jeremy Thickitt with grazing cattle Picture: KEIRON TOVELL

More homes set for town after cash deal agreed for services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

