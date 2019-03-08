'Here we go again' - Gasworks on busy road to begin next week - and last until January

Months of work to replace gas mains on a busy route in and out of the city begin next week - and look set to continue until the beginning of 2020.

Cadent begins a project to improve gas connections in the Plumstead Road area of Norwich on Monday, with the closure of a 100m stretch of the road close to the Heartsease Lane roundabout for three weeks.

However, this closure is merely the tip of the iceberg, with the works scheduled to continue in phases until January 2020.

The works will see intermittent closures on sections of Plumstead Road, Lionwood Road and Hilary Avenue, along with the use of temporary traffic lights as the scheme progresses.

With the first phase being carried out close to a parade of shops off Plumstead Road, the works have come at the frustration of Anne Martin, proprietor of Great Eastern Models railway shop.

She said: "The first thing I thought when I found out was 'here we go again'. It feels like the road is constantly being dug up these days.

"I appreciate roadworks do need to be done, so we just have to get on with things - in 33 years we've never once asked for any compensation - but it is frustrating."

She added: "A lot of our customers are of the older generation so rely on either buses or lifts to get here.

"As we are a specialist business, we are a destination shop and we don't tend to get passing trade - our customers make specific journeys - so my fear is those who know about the roadworks may just not bother coming in."

Other traders on the parade, however, did not share the same worry, either choosing not to comment or not expressing the same concern.

Cadent Gas has been contacted for comment

Dates, diversions and bus routes

The first string of closures are as follows:

- July 29 to August 19: Plumstead Road, 100m west from Heartsease Lane (eastbound lane only)

- September 9 to September 28: Lionwood Road from Plumstead Road junction, 25m south

- September 30 to October 18: Hilary Avenue from Plumstead Road junction, 25m north

- October 21 to October 29: Lionwood Road from Plumstead Road junction, 25m south

Temporary traffic lights will be used at the following points

- July 29 until November 29: Plumstead Road/Lionwood Road junction

- October 21 until November 29: Plumstead Road/Barrack Road junction

- October 21 until November 29: Kett's Hill near Whitwell Road junction

Diversions will be in place along the following roads:

- Parts of Plumstead Road

- Kett's Hill

- Gurney Road

- Heartsease Lane

- Lionwood Road

- Newbegin Road

- Wellesley Avenue North

- Hilary Avenye

- Lloyd Road

- Valley Side Road

Bus changes

- First Red Line services 23, 23A and 23B will be diverted via Hilary Avenue and Borrowdale Drive after Plumstead Road library, before resuming the normal route. These will also be single deck buses, due to low trees on Hilary Avenue.

- First Red Line services 24 and 24A will be diverted via Thorpe Road and Harvery Lane.

- All First buses towards the city centre that use Plumstead Road will follow normal routes.

- Konect service 33 will also be diverted via Hilary Avenue and Borrowdale Road onto Heartsease Lane.

- Buses from Harvey Lane towards Anglia Square will be unaffected.

The area is scheduled to be entirely clear of roadworks on or by January 3, 2020.