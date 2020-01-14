Search

Advanced search

Pledge to keep funding service which helps spot signs of domestic abuse

PUBLISHED: 12:58 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 14 January 2020

Kerri McAuley. Submitted by Kerri's family.

Kerri McAuley. Submitted by Kerri's family.

Archant

A pledge has been made to continue funding for a team which helps people spot hidden signs of domestic abuse - after fears the finish of Home Office funding could end the service.

Independent Norfolk county councillor Alexandra Kemp. Picture: Ian BurtIndependent Norfolk county councillor Alexandra Kemp. Picture: Ian Burt

Since 2015, more than 2,000 people have been trained as domestic abuse change champions by Norfolk County Council's team of domestic abuse co-ordinators.

The co-ordinators, funded by the county council, the police and crime commissioner and the Home Office, have helped train the network of champions.

People trained in that way include hairdressers, because people often share intimate personal information with sthem which they might not discuss with friends and family.

MORE: Lessons around domestic abuse support are being learned after Norwich mum's murder

But the Home Office funding for the domestic abuse co-ordinators finishes at the end of March and concerns were raised over whether it would continue.

You may also want to watch:

Alexandra Kemp, independent county councillor for Clenchwarton and King's Lynn South, said she feared the funding for the trainers had "slipped under the radar" of the Conservative-controlled cabinet.

One of the recommendations of the domestic homicide review after Norwich mother-of-two Kerri McAuley was murdered by her abusive former partner Joe Storey, was that campaigns should to do more to train hairdressers and beauticians as potential confidants of victims.

Ms Kemp raised the issue at a meeting of the cabinet.

She asked: "Why did the end of Home Office funding this March for the domestic abuse champion trainers slip beneath cabinet's radar? Cabinet should save the service, put domestic abuse at the top of the agenda, and bring the equalities working group back."

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services replied the council would fund it for the next 12 months.

A council spokeswoman said the issue had been reviewed in the "last few months" and the department signed off funding last week.

They said: "We will continue to fund our domestic abuse change co-ordinators, at a cost of £142,000, for the next year, while we further develop our partnership response to domestic abuse provision in Norfolk.

"As part of our transformation of social care, we are developing plans to base specialist domestic abuse staff in each area, who will work directly with victims, perpetrators and children."

Most Read

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pet owners warned after man was attacked in attempt to steal his dog

Tommy Georgiou was attacked in Watton, at Church Walk, in an attempt to steal his dog Norman, an English Bull Terrier. Photo: Peter Georgiou

Councillors agree to over 200 new homes despite ‘traffic buildup’ concerns

Plans to build 216 homes off Swanton Road in Dereham have been approved. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pet owners warned after man was attacked in attempt to steal his dog

Tommy Georgiou was attacked in Watton, at Church Walk, in an attempt to steal his dog Norman, an English Bull Terrier. Photo: Peter Georgiou

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation was underway in Great Yarmouth this morning (January 14) with multiple shops targeted at the same time Picture: Liz Coates

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - New city pavement design slammed

The Transport for Norwich project being carried out towards the end of 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Awards name the best camping and glamping sites in Norfolk

Deepdale Backpackers and Camping is one of the winners of the 2019 Campsites.co.uk Awards . Picture: Supplied by Deepdale Backpackers and Camping

Date set for inquest of three-year-old Ava-May Littleboy

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists