Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus second spike fears spark plea over Bank Holiday weekend trips to coast

PUBLISHED: 17:45 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:50 21 May 2020

People have been urged to think twice before heading to the Norfolk coast over the Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Chris Bishop

People have been urged to think twice before heading to the Norfolk coast over the Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

People have been urged to consider sticking to outside space near their home this Bank Holiday weekend, rather than heading to the Norfolk coast.

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLouise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The plea has been made by public health experts, council bosses and police chiefs in an attempt to head off situations where people swarming to the same spot spreads coronavirus.

With good weather forecast, partners of the Norfolk Resilience Forum, made up of organisations including councils, the blue light services and the NHS, are reminding people to stay away from crowded places, such as the coast, and to maintain social distancing at all times.

Tom McCabe chair of the NRF Strategic Coordination Group and head of paid service at Norfolk County Council, said: “It’s understandable that people want to get out and enjoy themselves.

“But we need to do this in a sensible way to avoid increased risk or placing additional stress onto not just the NHS but wider services, like our coastguard.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve AdamsChief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

“We need to understand that the restrictions have been ‘eased’ and not lifted completely. We need to move forward sensibly and it is not possible to immediately go back to as things were previously.

“Rather than jumping in your car this weekend and heading to the Norfolk coast or other popular spots, a sensible approach would be for us to continue enjoying outside space that’s near to where we live.

“If you go somewhere and it looks busy, then go somewhere else. Do the right thing, protect yourself and look after your family by not adding to the crowd.”

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, said: “People tend to take their lead from what others are doing. This means if we think that more people are doing something that we want to do, we’re more likely to do it too. This is how crowds build quickly.

Protect Norfolk campaign poster. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilProtect Norfolk campaign poster. Picture: Norfolk County Council

“Before we make plans for the weekend, we need to remind ourselves that as we start enjoying the outdoors more and travelling further afield, we are creating more opportunities for the virus to spread. Not just through proximity to other people in crowds but other ways such as refuelling your car or using a car park machine.

“Wherever we go, taking hand sanitizer and tissues with us are ways in which we can continue to the good habits of keeping clean hands and catching coughs and sneezes that will help reduce the risk to ourselves and protect others.”

Chief Constable Simon Bailey said there would be extra police officers at the coast, given the numbers who have headed there this week.

He said: “I’m not going to make a plea to avoid the coast this weekend as I recognise how important fresh air and exercise are in the current crisis, but what I would encourage anybody that’s considering going to the coast to do is to think about social distancing.

Protect Norfolk campaign poster. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilProtect Norfolk campaign poster. Picture: Norfolk County Council

“Think about the risks, to yourself and others and also think about the way that you drive there and where you park your car. It cannot be abandoned, which then hazards other road users.

“In addition, please be respectful of the communities that live along our coastline.

“Let’s try and be respectful of each other, let’s work together to overcome this as we have done it’s felt to me from the outset. We need to come together to protect ourselves and protect Norfolk.”

The Norfolk Resilience Forum recently launched its Protect Norfolk campaign to encourage people to keep heeding advice despite the lockdown easing.

Tom McCabe. Photo: SuppliedTom McCabe. Photo: Supplied

Last weekend saw daytrippers accused of being ‘selfish’ by staff at Waxham Sands Holiday Park.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Seven Waveney schools to open from June 3

Ravensmere Infant School in Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Five more coronavirus deaths across Norfolk hospitals as death toll passes 350

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Inquest opened into death of man, 25, who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

‘A very sad day’: campaigners’ ‘disappointment’ as historic railway station set for demolition

Brandon Town Councillor, Gary Brocklehurst, says he is dissapointed about the decision to knock down the town's historic railway station building. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24