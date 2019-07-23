Search

Former college centre for people with learning difficulties to be torn down

23 July, 2019 - 18:23
Plaxtole House, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Plaxtole House, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A residential centre in King's Lynn bought by the local council for half a million pounds seven years ago is set to be demolished.

In 2012 councillors in West Norfolk voted to spend £500,000 buying Plaxtole House, on Goodwin's Road, from the College of West Anglia.

The complex was set to close as part of a £1.6m package of cutbacks at the college.

But councillors heard the property and its grounds would be an investment - and buying them would enable students with physical and learning disabilities to continue their studies at the college.

Hundreds signed a petition to save the centre, which was used by 24 students from across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Once the sale was completed, the building was sold to Freebridge Community Housing in 2013.

Today Freebridge confirmed Plaxtole House will be torn down.

It was bought in order to support young people with learning difficulties live independently while providing them access to further education.

The company said those services have now moved to a more appropriate location and as Plaxtole House has now been empty for a number of years it is time to look for another use for the site.

Tony Hall, Chief Executive of Freebridge Community Housing, said "With Plaxtole House having been empty for some time we are now looking to begin work on the site that will initially see the existing building demolished.

"Once the site has been cleared we will then put forward plans to build much needed, good quality homes."

