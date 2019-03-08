City lap-dancing club lodges bid to renew licence

Another of Norwich's adult entertainment venues is seeking to secure its future by renewing its premises licence.

Platinum Lace, the city's only lap-dancing club not based on Prince of Wales Road, has lodged a bid with Norwich City Council to retain its licence when it expires - an application submitted on Tuesday this week.

The club on Dove Street is one of four operating in the city, despite City Hall having agreed to cap the number at three.

If renewed, the licence would allow the club to open from 8pm until 3am Sunday to Friday and between 8am and 4am on Saturdays.

Currently the venue opens five nights per week, remaining closed on Sundays and Mondays.

In June, the city council agreed to impose a limit on the number of lap-dancing clubs in the city, which was set below the number of existing venues.

This policy, however, can not have a bearing on deciding whether existing licences can be renewed.