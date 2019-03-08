Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Former hotel which was almost sucked into a sink hole could be saved

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 May 2019

Subsidence at MJB Plantation Hotel on Earlham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Subsidence at MJB Plantation Hotel on Earlham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A former hotel that almost plunged into a sinkhole three years ago could be brought back into use - but not as a hotel.

Roger Connah, chairman of the Plantation Garden Preservation Trust, by the entrance to Plantation Garden Picture: Luke PowellRoger Connah, chairman of the Plantation Garden Preservation Trust, by the entrance to Plantation Garden Picture: Luke Powell

Plantation House has stood on Earlham Road in Norwich for more than 160 years and in 2016 suffered significant subsidence after a 20ft sink hole opened up beneath it.

It had been feared the grade II-listed building, which was built in 1857, would need to be demolished, with scaffolding put in place to protect its structure.

Now though, three years after the sink hole discovery, the building could be rescued and converted into a home.

Graham Briggs, of North Walsham, has applied to Norwich City Council to carry out works on the building to turn it into a single house with a new conservatory, garage and access gate.

The plans would also see Victorian-style iron gates erected to differentiate between the house's private grounds and Plantation Gardens, which is a public site. These gates would demarcate the boundaries, but maintain a view of the property.

You may also want to watch:

Roger Connah, chairman of the Plantation Gardens Trustees, is in full support of the bid, which he said would be good news for the surrounding area.

He said: “The grounds have been abused in the last few years with far too many people accessing it that shouldn't be – somebody living there would stop that.

“This would be a far better use for the building than a hotel and we want to discourage out-of-hours access to the site, which somebody living there would really help to do.”

Mr Connah added that the plans did not in any way compromise the public access to Plantation Gardens, with the trustees still holding the lease for the public areas.

He added: “It will take some time for the work to be done – the sink hole still needs to be filled and then the works to the house itself, but once complete it has the potential to be the best property in Norwich.”

The hotel was previously owned by MJB hotelier Tony Burlingham, but has not operated as a hotel since 2016.

Most Read

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: The hero who persuaded Teemu Pukki to join Norwich City

Teemu Pukki with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Norwich City transfer rumours: Barbet and Enrich in Canaries’ sights

Yoann Barbet is being touted with a move to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Dispersal order in place for Rosary Road following drug dealing reports

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Photo: Archant

Five homes for sale in Norwich perfect for a Premier footballer

Fit for a Premier League footballer? A six bedroom house in Brundall. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Chef’s miraculous recovery after slicing through arm in horrific chainsaw incident

James Mortimer shows his scar on his left arm from slicing through it with a chainsaw while cutting a tree down. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists