Plans to demolish listed farmhouse to make way for eco-house

PUBLISHED: 13:38 13 December 2018

Artists impression of what the new eco-house near Hoxne would look like. Picture: Hunter Architects & Planners/Mid Suffolk Council

Artists impression of what the new eco-house near Hoxne would look like. Picture: Hunter Architects & Planners/Mid Suffolk Council

Archant

Permission is being sought to demolish a listed Grade II listed farmhouse with plans to replace it with a modern eco-house.

The existing listed 17th century farmhouse near Hoxne which developers want to demolish. Picture: Hunter Architects & Planners/Mid Suffolk CouncilThe existing listed 17th century farmhouse near Hoxne which developers want to demolish. Picture: Hunter Architects & Planners/Mid Suffolk Council

Hunter Architects & Planners, on behalf of applicants who want to build a contemporary environmentally friendly dwelling on the site, are asking Mid Suffolk Council to give the go-ahead to pull down the derelict 17th century farmhouse at Chestnut Tree Farm on Denham Road at Hoxne, near Diss.

In a submission outlining their vision for the site they state the sleek new dwelling would use solar panels for renewable power and heating and a borehole and rainwater harvesting to avoid connecting to the water mains.

Seeking demolition of the existing building, which was given listed status in 1988, they add: “Unfortunately since the listing, the building has continued in a state of decline and at present there is very little of any substance remaining. It is proposed that the farmhouse should be delisted, as part of the redevelopment of the site, on the grounds that nothing of significance remains.”

