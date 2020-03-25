Search

Advanced search

Boutique hotel plan for city centre pub gets green light

PUBLISHED: 11:04 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 25 March 2020

Number 12 in Farmers Avenue, which has permission to be converted into a boutique hotel Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Number 12 in Farmers Avenue, which has permission to be converted into a boutique hotel Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Plans for a city pub to be converted into a boutique hotel have been given the go-ahead despite a late plea to keep it as a local from campaigners.

Earlier this year, plans were unveiled to convert Number 12 on Farmers Avenue in Norwich into a seven-bedroom hotel, after more than a century as a pub.

These plans have now received the green light from Norwich City Council, giving three years for the conversion to be carried out.

The decision comes to the disappointment of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), which made a last ditch call for the council to turn it down in favour of keeping it as a pub.

Richard Dixon, pubs protection manager for the local branch of CAMRA, had appealed to the council not to grant the permission, in the hope that it would encourage the owners to try and once again run it as a public house.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “The Number 12 has been a pub for many years from the early 19th century and has been known as the Plough and Horses, The Plough, La Rouen, Le Rouen and latterly Number 12.

“CAMRA would rather see that attempts are made to re-open the pub rather than a conversion to a hotel. The pub can provide so much more than just a traditional drinking establishment - pubs are hubs for the community where people can meet and socialise with others.”

Mr Dixon also argued that the venue had been awarded the status of an asset of community value as a pub.

However Mr Dixon’s response was the only comment made on the application, with no objections received from other members of the public.

And Lara Emerson, the city council’s case officer for the scheme, said that “a plethora of pubs” were within walking distance of the site which would mitigate for the loss of it as a public house.

John Thurston, who is behind the plans, said that he was pleased that permission had been granted but that he did not wish to comment further on the proposals at this time.

Most Read

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Couple sell fishery with four lakes at auction after online bidding war

Fen Lakes fishery sold at auction. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Money doesn’t matter’: Popular fish and chip shop donates tonnes of food as it closes doors

Mary Janes chip shop in Cromer has donated tonnes of food to care homes. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

Pier fenced off as tourists keep flocking to coast

Cromer Pier, which has been fenced off amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Jon Williamson
Drive 24