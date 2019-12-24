Search

Plans for new village vets surgery set for council approval

PUBLISHED: 09:21 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 24 December 2019

Plans to convert an empty office into a branch of a busy veterinary practice could be approved by a Norfolk council early next year. Photo: Google Streetview

Plans to convert an empty office into a branch of a busy veterinary practice could be approved by a Norfolk council early next year.

A vacant former accountancy office in Dersingham, near King's Lynn, could be transformed into a thriving veterinary business - if West Norfolk councillors agree to the plans in early January.

The application, submitted by Sunnyside Veterinary Clinic in Roydon, is for the conversion of the former Burrells Accountants into a branch of their practice.

And the plans will be considered by members of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council's planning committee on Monday, January 6, with council officers recommending the application be granted permission.

The site, on Jubilee Court, west of Hunstanton Road, is within an existing retail unit in the village, which includes an estate agent, a dentist, an opticians and a Boots pharmacy.

The plans would not see any exterior changes made at the site.

Hours of operation would be from 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday, with the practice closed at weekends and no pets hospitalised at the site overnight.

A report on the application, submitted to the council by The East Anglian Company Ltd, states: "The previous use of this site was an accountancy firm: Burrells.

"They were very busy and had seven staff, having the potential to produce more traffic [or] parking than the proposed use.

"The new veterinary services business will only have one full-time member of staff and two part-time staff.

"They would have about one thousand clients by year three.

"They would visit on average three or four times per year and this would mean 10 to 20 visits per working day."

The firm plans to offer 15-minute consultations, with morning, afternoon and evening surgeries on offer every weekday.

Two letters of objection were received from nearby residents, with concerns over traffic management and parking issues.

The report also stated that Dersingham Parish Council said: "[They] would like to mention that they do have concerns regarding the volume of traffic in the area as next door to a busy chemist."

However, the parish council, the Highways Authority and the Community Safety and Neighbourhood Nuisance team all said they did not wish to make a formal objection against the plans being approved.

